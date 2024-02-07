Updated January 24th, 2024 at 00:34 IST
American Fiction, Barbie, Oppenheimer: Where To Watch Oscar Nominated Films On OTT
Here we have are with a list of Oscar-nominated films that you can watch on OTT platforms. The award ceremony is slated to take place on March 10.
Republic Entertainment Desk
- Galleries
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Sensex, Nifty end marginally higherBusiness News8 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.