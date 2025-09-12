Updated 12 September 2025 at 14:48 IST
Ananya Panday's Maldives Vacation Looks Like a Perfect Blend of Style, Serenity, and Sunshine
Ananya Panday is living it up in the Maldives. The actress shared pictures from her dreamy vacay for her fans./ Image: Instagram
Ananya Panday is a big fan of keeping her face bare and letting her natural beauty shine when she is on a beach vacation./ Image: Instagram
Ananya Panday's Maldives wardrobe consists of easy-breezy pieces styled perfectly with beachy waves and a big smile./ Image: Instagram
Ananya Panday chose a bright pink swimsuit with embellished edges and a stylish cut-out that looks effortlessly chic./ Image: Instagram
Ananya Panday chose an all black look for her evenings alongside the sea. The outfit breaks the color monotony with large floral prints./ Image: Instagram
Soaking in the sun and the crisp sea air, Ananya Panday looked at her casual best for her holiday in the Maldives./ Image: Instagram
Ananya Panday took some time off after finishing her shoot for Tu Meri Main Tera, co-starring Kartik Aaryan./ Image: Instagram
Ananya Panday was last seen in Kesari 2 along with Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan. The film did well at the box-office./ Image: Instagram
Ananya Panday will also be seen in Chand Mera Dil, co-starring Lakshya. The film is being directed by Vivek Soni./ Image: Instagram
Published On: 12 September 2025 at 14:48 IST