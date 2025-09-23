Updated 23 September 2025 at 13:19 IST
As Soon-to-be Parents Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Await The Arrival Of Their Baby, A Look At Couple's Mushy Moments
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have finally announced the actress's pregnancy with an adorable Polaroid image. The couple is expecting their first child later this year.
1/8: Vicky and Katrina got married on December 9, 2021, in the presence of their family and close friends. / Image: Instagram
Their intimate wedding ceremony was held at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a luxury heritage resort located in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan./ Image: Instagram
Since they tied the knot, they have been giving their fans major couple goals with their mushy moments photos./ Image: Instagram
A photo of Vicky adorably kissing Katrina's cheek during their New York vacation after the wedding./ Image: Instagram
This is what couples' coffee mornings look like./ Image: Instagram
Vicky and Katrina randomly bless their fans' Insta feed with their mushy photos./ Image: Instagram
Katrina lovingly looks at her husband, Vicky./ Image: Instagram
After four years of their marriage, the couple announced pregnancy. Rumours are rife that it is going to be an October baby./ Image: Instagram
Published By : Niharika Sanjeeiv
Published On: 23 September 2025 at 13:19 IST