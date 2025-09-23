As Soon-to-be Parents Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Await The Arrival Of Their Baby, A Look At Couple's Mushy Moments

1/8: Vicky and Katrina got married on December 9, 2021, in the presence of their family and close friends. / Image: Instagram

Their intimate wedding ceremony was held at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a luxury heritage resort located in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

Since they tied the knot, they have been giving their fans major couple goals with their mushy moments photos.

A photo of Vicky adorably kissing Katrina's cheek during their New York vacation after the wedding.

This is what couples' coffee mornings look like.

Vicky and Katrina randomly bless their fans' Insta feed with their mushy photos.

Katrina lovingly looks at her husband, Vicky.

After four years of their marriage, the couple announced pregnancy. Rumours are rife that it is going to be an October baby.

