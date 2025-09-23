Republic World
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are enjoying a vacation

Updated 23 September 2025 at 13:19 IST

As Soon-to-be Parents Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Await The Arrival Of Their Baby, A Look At Couple's Mushy Moments

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have finally announced the actress's pregnancy with an adorable Polaroid image. The couple is expecting their first child later this year.

Reported by: Niharika Sanjeeiv
Expand icon Description of the pic

1/8: Vicky and Katrina got married on December 9, 2021, in the presence of their family and close friends. / Image: Instagram

Expand icon Description of the pic

2/8:

Their intimate wedding ceremony was held at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a luxury heritage resort located in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

/ Image: Instagram

Expand icon Description of the pic

3/8:

Since they tied the knot, they have been giving their fans major couple goals with their mushy moments photos.

/ Image: Instagram

Expand icon Description of the pic

4/8:

A photo of Vicky adorably kissing Katrina's cheek during their New York vacation after the wedding.

/ Image: Instagram

Expand icon Description of the pic

5/8:

This is what couples' coffee mornings look like.

/ Image: Instagram

Expand icon Description of the pic

6/8:

Vicky and Katrina randomly bless their fans' Insta feed with their mushy photos.

/ Image: Instagram

Expand icon Description of the pic

7/8:

Katrina lovingly looks at her husband, Vicky.

/ Image: Instagram

Expand icon Description of the pic

8/8:

After four years of their marriage, the couple announced pregnancy. Rumours are rife that it is going to be an October baby.

/ Image: Instagram

Published By : Niharika Sanjeeiv

Published On: 23 September 2025 at 13:19 IST

