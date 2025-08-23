Updated 23 August 2025 at 15:53 IST
Bigg Boss 19 House First Look: Inside Pictures Of 'Jungle' Theme Set Of Salman Khan-Hosted Show
Bigg Boss 19 House First Look: The latest season of the popular reality show, hosted by Salman Khan, is set to entertain the fans from August 24.
The house for the show hosted by Salman Khan has been conceptualised by renowned designer Omung Kumar with production designer Vanita Garud./ Image: X
For Season 19, the design of the house has been inspired by the spirit of camping in the wild, invoking the raw simplicity of a cabin in the woods./ Image: X
Wooden textures ground the house in tradition, while vibrant colours reflect the diversity and unpredictability of the opinions of the contestants to come./ Image: X
The wigwam seating recreates the feeling of a community circle./ Image: X
Symbols like the antlered bird adorn the living room and the lion in the garden embody guardianship and authority, anchoring the theme./ Image: X
The kitchen area, which becomes an integral part of the game, can be seen in the vibrant colours./ Image: X
A special sun-shaped motif adorns an outdoor seating area./ Image: X
The colourful, yet eerie-looking, confession room adds to the mystique of the Bigg Boss house./ Image: X
Published On: 23 August 2025 at 15:53 IST