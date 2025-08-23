Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source
Advertisement
Bigg Boss 19 House Tour

Updated 23 August 2025 at 15:53 IST

Bigg Boss 19 House First Look: Inside Pictures Of 'Jungle' Theme Set Of Salman Khan-Hosted Show

Bigg Boss 19 House First Look: The latest season of the popular reality show, hosted by Salman Khan, is set to entertain the fans from August 24.

Reported by: Shreya Pandey
Follow : Google News Icon  
Advertisement
Expand icon Description of the pic

1/8:

The house for the show hosted by Salman Khan has been conceptualised by renowned designer Omung Kumar with production designer Vanita Garud.

/ Image: X

Expand icon Description of the pic

2/8:

For Season 19, the design of the house has been inspired by the spirit of camping in the wild, invoking the raw simplicity of a cabin in the woods.

/ Image: X

Expand icon Description of the pic

3/8:

Wooden textures ground the house in tradition, while vibrant colours reflect the diversity and unpredictability of the opinions of the contestants to come. 

/ Image: X

Expand icon Description of the pic

4/8:

The wigwam seating recreates the feeling of a community circle.

/ Image: X

Expand icon Description of the pic

5/8:

Symbols like the antlered bird adorn the living room and the lion in the garden embody guardianship and authority, anchoring the theme.  

/ Image: X

Expand icon Description of the pic

6/8:

The kitchen area, which becomes an integral part of the game, can be seen in the vibrant colours. 

/ Image: X

Expand icon Description of the pic

7/8:

A special sun-shaped motif adorns an outdoor seating area.

/ Image: X

Expand icon Description of the pic

8/8:

The colourful, yet eerie-looking, confession room adds to the mystique of the Bigg Boss house. 

/ Image: X

Published By : Shreya Pandey

Published On: 23 August 2025 at 15:53 IST

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source