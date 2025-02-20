sb.scorecardresearch
Milk tiramisu

Updated 22:58 IST, February 20th 2025

Cheesecake To Tiramisu: Milk Based Desserts To Try At Home

These milk-based desserts offer a range of textures and flavours to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
1/7:

Ras malai, a rich dessert originating from the Bengal region, is widely popular in India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan, known by various names including roshmalai, rasamalei, and rasa malei.

/ Image: Instagram

Expand image icon Description of the image

2/7:

Crème brûlée is a rich dessert consisting of a velvety custard base topped with a layer of caramelized sugar, typically flavored with vanilla and served chilled.

/ Image: Instagram

Expand image icon Description of the image

3/7:

Tres leches cake is a moist sponge cake originating from the Americas, soaked in a rich mixture of three types of milk: evaporated milk, condensed milk, and whole milk.

/ Image: Instagram

Expand image icon Description of the image

4/7:

The Milk Bar Pie is a game-changing dessert featuring a crunchy oatmeal cookie crust filled with a rich, buttery filling, topped with powdered sugar and whipped cream.

/ Image: Instagram

Expand image icon Description of the image

5/7:

Basbousa is a traditional Middle Eastern dessert, typically Egyptian, made from semolina batter baked in a sheet pan, soaked in sweet syrup, and cut into diamond or square shapes.

/ Image: Instagram

Expand image icon Description of the image

6/7:

 Tiramisu replaces coffee with homemade cereal milk, layering cereal milk-soaked ladyfingers with cereal mascarpone cream and finishing with a dusting of crushed Frosted Flakes. 

/ Image: Instagram

Expand image icon Description of the image

7/7:

Kheer, a classic Indian rice pudding, is a creamy and aromatic dessert made with rice, sugar, milk, cardamom, nuts, and a hint of rose water.

/ Image: Instagram

Published 22:58 IST, February 20th 2025