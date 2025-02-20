Updated 22:58 IST, February 20th 2025
Cheesecake To Tiramisu: Milk Based Desserts To Try At Home
These milk-based desserts offer a range of textures and flavours to satisfy your sweet tooth.
1/7:
Ras malai, a rich dessert originating from the Bengal region, is widely popular in India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan, known by various names including roshmalai, rasamalei, and rasa malei./ Image: Instagram
2/7:
Crème brûlée is a rich dessert consisting of a velvety custard base topped with a layer of caramelized sugar, typically flavored with vanilla and served chilled./ Image: Instagram
3/7:
Tres leches cake is a moist sponge cake originating from the Americas, soaked in a rich mixture of three types of milk: evaporated milk, condensed milk, and whole milk./ Image: Instagram
4/7:
The Milk Bar Pie is a game-changing dessert featuring a crunchy oatmeal cookie crust filled with a rich, buttery filling, topped with powdered sugar and whipped cream./ Image: Instagram
5/7:
Basbousa is a traditional Middle Eastern dessert, typically Egyptian, made from semolina batter baked in a sheet pan, soaked in sweet syrup, and cut into diamond or square shapes./ Image: Instagram
6/7:
Tiramisu replaces coffee with homemade cereal milk, layering cereal milk-soaked ladyfingers with cereal mascarpone cream and finishing with a dusting of crushed Frosted Flakes./ Image: Instagram
7/7:
Kheer, a classic Indian rice pudding, is a creamy and aromatic dessert made with rice, sugar, milk, cardamom, nuts, and a hint of rose water./ Image: Instagram
