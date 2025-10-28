Republic World
Vogue World 2025

Updated 28 October 2025 at 19:57 IST

Dakota Johnson, Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner: Look At 8 Celebs Who Owned Vogue World 2025

The event celebrated the rich conversation between film and fashion---featuring looks that drew inspiration from iconic costumes worn on screens by stars.

Nimakshi Chanotra
1/8
|
|
Nicole Kidman rocked a black bustier dress by Chanel (designed by Matthieu Blazy) adorned with satin camellias — a tribute to Rita Hayworth’s iconic “Gilda” look. 
 

Image: Instagram

2/8
|
|
Kendall Jenner appeared in a costume inspired by Kidman’s character in Moulin Rouge! (2001), delivering a meta-glam moment on the catwalk. 
 

Image: Instagram

3/8
|
|
Dakota Johnson turned heads in a full-on couture look from Valentino — one of the top best-dressed picks of the evening. 
 

Image: Instagram

4/8
|
|
Hailey Bieber donned an outfit by Mugler, reinforcing the event’s glamorous film-meets-fashion theme. 
 

Image: Instagram

5/8
|
|
Miley Cyrus made a bold statement in a look from Saint Laurent — capturing that edgy-meets-Hollywood vibe. 
 

Image: Instagram

6/8
|
|
Kathryn Hahn opted for deep wine-colored drapery, blending vintage Hollywood glamour with contemporary couture.  
 

Image: Instagram

7/8
|
|
Maude Apatow was styled in Chloé, delivering a softer, refined look amid the evening’s dramatic ensembles. 
 

Image: Instagram

8/8
|
|
Viola Davis shimmered in Swarovski — bringing serious elegance to the red carpet. 
 

Image: Instagram

Published By : Nimakshi Chanotra

Published On: 28 October 2025 at 19:57 IST