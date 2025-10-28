Updated 28 October 2025 at 19:57 IST
Dakota Johnson, Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner: Look At 8 Celebs Who Owned Vogue World 2025
The event celebrated the rich conversation between film and fashion---featuring looks that drew inspiration from iconic costumes worn on screens by stars.
Nicole Kidman rocked a black bustier dress by Chanel (designed by Matthieu Blazy) adorned with satin camellias — a tribute to Rita Hayworth’s iconic “Gilda” look.
Kendall Jenner appeared in a costume inspired by Kidman’s character in Moulin Rouge! (2001), delivering a meta-glam moment on the catwalk.
Dakota Johnson turned heads in a full-on couture look from Valentino — one of the top best-dressed picks of the evening.
Hailey Bieber donned an outfit by Mugler, reinforcing the event’s glamorous film-meets-fashion theme.
Miley Cyrus made a bold statement in a look from Saint Laurent — capturing that edgy-meets-Hollywood vibe.
Kathryn Hahn opted for deep wine-colored drapery, blending vintage Hollywood glamour with contemporary couture.
Maude Apatow was styled in Chloé, delivering a softer, refined look amid the evening’s dramatic ensembles.
Viola Davis shimmered in Swarovski — bringing serious elegance to the red carpet.
