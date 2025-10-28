Dakota Johnson, Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner: Look At 8 Celebs Who Owned Vogue World 2025

1/8 | |

Nicole Kidman rocked a black bustier dress by Chanel (designed by Matthieu Blazy) adorned with satin camellias — a tribute to Rita Hayworth’s iconic “Gilda” look.



Image: Instagram

Kendall Jenner appeared in a costume inspired by Kidman’s character in Moulin Rouge! (2001), delivering a meta-glam moment on the catwalk.



Image: Instagram

Dakota Johnson turned heads in a full-on couture look from Valentino — one of the top best-dressed picks of the evening.



Image: Instagram

Hailey Bieber donned an outfit by Mugler, reinforcing the event’s glamorous film-meets-fashion theme.



Image: Instagram

Miley Cyrus made a bold statement in a look from Saint Laurent — capturing that edgy-meets-Hollywood vibe.



Image: Instagram

Kathryn Hahn opted for deep wine-colored drapery, blending vintage Hollywood glamour with contemporary couture.



Image: Instagram

Maude Apatow was styled in Chloé, delivering a softer, refined look amid the evening’s dramatic ensembles.



Image: Instagram

Viola Davis shimmered in Swarovski — bringing serious elegance to the red carpet.



Image: Instagram