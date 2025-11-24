Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Dharmendra No More: Look Back At Cherished Family Moments Of Deol Family

Updated 24 November 2025 at 22:14 IST

Dharmendra No More: Look Back At Cherished Family Moments Of Deol Family

Dharmendra passed away on Monday at the age of 89. His demise has created a void that can never be filled, and he will always stay in the hearts and memories of his family members and fans who loved and admired him so much.

Khushi Srivastava
Follow : Google News Icon  
camera icon
1/8
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Earlier, on one of his birthdays, Hema Malini shared a heartfelt post with a picture with him, writing, “A day to celebrate! Happiest Birthday to the man of my dreams”

Image: Instagram

camera icon
2/8
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The iconic star shared a lovely bond with his sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. He often flaunted his love for them on social media.

Image: Instagram

Advertisement
camera icon
3/8
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

With his daughters as well, He-man of Bollywood shared kind relations. Sharing a picture with Esha, he once expressed his admiration and love for his family.

Image: Instagram

camera icon
4/8
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

On his 88th birthday today, Dharmendra's daughter Esha Deol penned down a heartfelt post. She shared a string of pictures on Instagram.

Image: Instagram

Advertisement
camera icon
5/8
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

In another post, Esha posted a throwback picture with her parents, Dharmendra and Hema Malini.

Image: Instagram

camera icon
6/8
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

How can we not mention his love for his grandkids. He never missed a chance to cheer for his grandchildren, especially Rajveer and Karan.

Image: X

camera icon
7/8
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Bobby Deol reflected upon his bond with his dad, Dharmendra, in an adorable photo with him.

Image: Instagram

camera icon
8/8
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Dharmendra once shared an adorable picture of his grandson Rajveer Deol, who made his acting debut in 'Dono'.

Image: Instagram

Published By : Khushi Srivastava

Published On: 24 November 2025 at 22:14 IST