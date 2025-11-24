Dharmendra No More: Look Back At Cherished Family Moments Of Deol Family

1/8 | |

Earlier, on one of his birthdays, Hema Malini shared a heartfelt post with a picture with him, writing, “A day to celebrate! Happiest Birthday to the man of my dreams”

The iconic star shared a lovely bond with his sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. He often flaunted his love for them on social media.

With his daughters as well, He-man of Bollywood shared kind relations. Sharing a picture with Esha, he once expressed his admiration and love for his family.

On his 88th birthday today, Dharmendra's daughter Esha Deol penned down a heartfelt post. She shared a string of pictures on Instagram.

In another post, Esha posted a throwback picture with her parents, Dharmendra and Hema Malini.

How can we not mention his love for his grandkids. He never missed a chance to cheer for his grandchildren, especially Rajveer and Karan.

Bobby Deol reflected upon his bond with his dad, Dharmendra, in an adorable photo with him.

Dharmendra once shared an adorable picture of his grandson Rajveer Deol, who made his acting debut in 'Dono'.

