Updated 20 October 2025 at 20:50 IST
Diwali 2025: Bollywood Celebs Shine Brighter Than Lamps As They Celebrate the Festival of Lights
Diwali 2025: Bollywood's Festival of Lights Celebrations! See how your favorite celebrities shine in designer wear, from lavish parties to traditional pujas. Get a glimpse of the best-dressed stars, dazzling decorations, and festive moments from the biggest night in B-Town.
Reported by: Avipsha Sengupta
1/14: Rashmika Mandanna / Image: Instagram
2/14: Jacqueline Fernandez / Image: Instagram
3/14: Ananya Panday / Image: Instagram
4/14: Kartik Aaryan / Image: Instagram
5/14: Malaika Arora / Image: Varinder Chawla
6/14: Sanya Malhotra / Image: Varinder Chawla
7/14: Rohit Saraf / Image: Varinder Chawla
8/14: Varun Dhawan / Image: Instagram
9/14: Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi / Image: Instagram
10/14: Rakul Preet Singh / Image: Instagram
11/14: Bhumi Pednekar / Image: Instagram
12/14: Tiger Shroff / Image: Instagram
13/14: Rasha Thadani / Image: Instagram
14/14: Vaani Kapoor / Image: Instagram
Published On: 20 October 2025 at 20:50 IST