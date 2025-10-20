Republic World
Bollywood Celebs on Diwali 2025

Updated 20 October 2025 at 20:50 IST

Diwali 2025: Bollywood Celebs Shine Brighter Than Lamps As They Celebrate the Festival of Lights

Diwali 2025: Bollywood's Festival of Lights Celebrations! See how your favorite celebrities shine in designer wear, from lavish parties to traditional pujas. Get a glimpse of the best-dressed stars, dazzling decorations, and festive moments from the biggest night in B-Town.

Reported by: Avipsha Sengupta
Expand icon Description of the pic

1/14: Rashmika Mandanna / Image: Instagram

Expand icon Description of the pic

2/14: Jacqueline Fernandez / Image: Instagram

Expand icon Description of the pic

3/14: Ananya Panday / Image: Instagram

Expand icon Description of the pic

4/14: Kartik Aaryan / Image: Instagram

Expand icon Description of the pic

5/14: Malaika Arora / Image: Varinder Chawla

Expand icon Description of the pic

6/14: Sanya Malhotra / Image: Varinder Chawla

Expand icon Description of the pic

7/14: Rohit Saraf / Image: Varinder Chawla

Expand icon Description of the pic

8/14: Varun Dhawan / Image: Instagram

Expand icon Description of the pic

9/14: Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi / Image: Instagram

Expand icon Description of the pic

10/14: Rakul Preet Singh / Image: Instagram

Expand icon Description of the pic

11/14: Bhumi Pednekar / Image: Instagram

Expand icon Description of the pic

12/14: Tiger Shroff / Image: Instagram

Expand icon Description of the pic

13/14: Rasha Thadani / Image: Instagram

Expand icon Description of the pic

14/14: Vaani Kapoor / Image: Instagram

Published By : Avipsha Sengupta

Published On: 20 October 2025 at 20:50 IST

