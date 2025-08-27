Updated 27 August 2025 at 15:26 IST
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Ananya Panday Brings Home Ganpati Bappa
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Ananya Panday took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos with her family members after bringing home Lord Ganesha.
Reported by: Shreya Pandey
1/7:
Ananya Panday took to her Instagram account to share photos from her Ganesh Chaturthi celebration./ Image: Instagram
2/7:
The actress adorned her house to welcome Ganpati Bappa./ Image: Instagram
3/7:
Dressed in white, the actress posed with her father, Chunky Panday, mother Bhavna and sister Rysa along with other family members./ Image: Instagram
4/7:
The members of the Panday family dressed up in their ethnic best for the festival./ Image: Instagram
5/7:
In her carousel post, Ananya Panday shared a solo picture of Lord Ganesha./ Image: Instagram
6/7:
She also shared a close-up look at the decoration around the idol./ Image: Instagram
7/7:
Ananya Panday opted for a white kurta set for the ocassion./ Image: Instagram
