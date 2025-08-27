Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Ananya Panday Brings Home Ganpati Bappa

1/7:

Ananya Panday took to her Instagram account to share photos from her Ganesh Chaturthi celebration.

/ Image: Instagram

2/7:

The actress adorned her house to welcome Ganpati Bappa.

/ Image: Instagram

3/7:

Dressed in white, the actress posed with her father, Chunky Panday, mother Bhavna and sister Rysa along with other family members.

/ Image: Instagram

4/7:

The members of the Panday family dressed up in their ethnic best for the festival.

/ Image: Instagram

5/7:

In her carousel post, Ananya Panday shared a solo picture of Lord Ganesha.

/ Image: Instagram

6/7:

She also shared a close-up look at the decoration around the idol.

/ Image: Instagram

7/7:

Ananya Panday opted for a white kurta set for the ocassion.

/ Image: Instagram