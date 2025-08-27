Republic World
Ananya Panday Ganesh Chaturthi 2025

Updated 27 August 2025 at 15:26 IST

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Ananya Panday Brings Home Ganpati Bappa

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Ananya Panday took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos with her family members after bringing home Lord Ganesha.

Reported by: Shreya Pandey
1/7:

Ananya Panday took to her Instagram account to share photos from her Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. 

/ Image: Instagram

2/7:

The actress adorned her house to welcome Ganpati Bappa. 

/ Image: Instagram

3/7:

Dressed in white, the actress posed with her father, Chunky Panday, mother Bhavna and sister Rysa along with other family members. 

/ Image: Instagram

4/7:

The members of the Panday family dressed up in their ethnic best for the festival. 

/ Image: Instagram

5/7:

In her carousel post, Ananya Panday shared a solo picture of Lord Ganesha. 

/ Image: Instagram

6/7:

She also shared a close-up look at the decoration around the idol. 

/ Image: Instagram

7/7:

Ananya Panday opted for a white kurta set for the ocassion. 

/ Image: Instagram

Published By : Shreya Pandey

Published On: 27 August 2025 at 15:26 IST

