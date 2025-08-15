Here Is How Bollywood Celebs Celebrated 79th Independence Day | See Pictures

Updated 15 August 2025 at 16:23 IST
1/9:
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu were joined by their adorable daughter Inaya as the held the tricolour flying high./ Image: Instagram
2/9:
Vicky Kaushal posted a simple picture that refelcted his love for the nation./ Image: Instagram
3/9:
Akshay Kumar spend the morning of 15th August playing volleyballs with workers who clean the Mumbai beaches./ Image: Instagram
4/9:
Kangana Ranaut was seen beaming with joy and pride as she waved the national flag./ Image: Instagram
5/9:
Dia Mirza also hoisted the national flag and posed with the same for this heartwarming picture./ Image: Instagram
6/9:
Sara Ali Khan waved the tricolour with excitement as she celebrated the 79th Independence Day/ Image: Instagram
7/9:
This year, Independence Day also co-incided with the beginning of Janmashtami. Mouni celebrated the auspicious day by seeking blessing at the ISCKON temple in Mumbai./ Image: Varinder Chawla
8/9:
Ananya Panday posed with the national flag and a big smile for Instagram post./ Image: Instagram
9/9:
Kartik Aaryan shared an emotional scene from his movie Chandu Champion that perfectly captured his love and pride for the country./ Image: Instagram
Published By : Avipsha Sengupta
Published On: 15 August 2025 at 16:23 IST