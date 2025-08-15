Republic World
Bollywood celebrates 79th Independence Day

Updated 15 August 2025 at 16:23 IST

Here Is How Bollywood Celebs Celebrated 79th Independence Day | See Pictures

Bollywood celebrities celebrated India’s 79th Independence Day 2025 with pride and enthusiasm. From intimate home gatherings to engaging local communities, stars showcased their patriotism and unity across social media. Discover how your favorite celebs commemorated the day.

Reported by: Avipsha Sengupta
1/9:

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu were joined by their adorable daughter Inaya as the held the tricolour flying high.

/ Image: Instagram

2/9:

Vicky Kaushal posted a simple picture that refelcted his love for the nation.

/ Image: Instagram

3/9:

Akshay Kumar spend the morning of 15th August playing volleyballs with workers who clean the Mumbai beaches.

/ Image: Instagram

4/9:

Kangana Ranaut was seen beaming with joy and pride as she waved the national flag.

/ Image: Instagram

5/9:

Dia Mirza also hoisted the national flag and posed with the same for this heartwarming picture.

/ Image: Instagram

6/9:

Sara Ali Khan waved the tricolour with excitement as she celebrated the 79th Independence Day

/ Image: Instagram

7/9:

This year, Independence Day also co-incided with the beginning of Janmashtami. Mouni celebrated the auspicious day by seeking blessing at the ISCKON temple in Mumbai.

/ Image: Varinder Chawla

8/9:

Ananya Panday posed with the national flag and a big smile for Instagram post.

/ Image: Instagram

9/9:

Kartik Aaryan shared an emotional scene from his movie Chandu Champion that perfectly captured his love and pride for the country.

/ Image: Instagram

