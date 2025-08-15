Here Is How Bollywood Celebs Celebrated 79th Independence Day | See Pictures

1/9:

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu were joined by their adorable daughter Inaya as the held the tricolour flying high.

/ Image: Instagram

2/9:

Vicky Kaushal posted a simple picture that refelcted his love for the nation.

/ Image: Instagram

3/9:

Akshay Kumar spend the morning of 15th August playing volleyballs with workers who clean the Mumbai beaches.

/ Image: Instagram

4/9:

Kangana Ranaut was seen beaming with joy and pride as she waved the national flag.

/ Image: Instagram

5/9:

Dia Mirza also hoisted the national flag and posed with the same for this heartwarming picture.

/ Image: Instagram

6/9:

Sara Ali Khan waved the tricolour with excitement as she celebrated the 79th Independence Day

/ Image: Instagram

7/9:

This year, Independence Day also co-incided with the beginning of Janmashtami. Mouni celebrated the auspicious day by seeking blessing at the ISCKON temple in Mumbai.

/ Image: Varinder Chawla

8/9:

Ananya Panday posed with the national flag and a big smile for Instagram post.

/ Image: Instagram

9/9:

Kartik Aaryan shared an emotional scene from his movie Chandu Champion that perfectly captured his love and pride for the country.

/ Image: Instagram