Anshula Kapoor Engagement

Updated 4 October 2025 at 16:15 IST

In Pics | Anshula Kapoor Honours Late Mother Mona Kapoor At Gor Dhana Ceremony With Rohan Thakkar, Kapoor Family Blesses New Couple

Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor has shared the first pictures from the Gor Dhana ceremony with fiancé Rohan Thakkar on her Instagram.

Reported by: Shreya Pandey
Expand icon Description of the pic

1/9:

Anshula got engaged to her longtime boyfriend and screenwriter Rohan Thakkar on October 2 in an intimate family ceremony. 

/ Image: @anshulakapoor/instagram

Expand icon Description of the pic

2/9:

The bride-to-be shared lovely photos from the ceremony with her brother Arjun Kapoor, sisters Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and their father Boney Kapoor. 

/ Image: @anshulakapoor/instagram

Expand icon Description of the pic

3/9:

Anshula is the daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and the late Mona Shourie Kapoor and the sister of actor Arjun Kapoor.

/ Image: @anshulakapoor/instagram

Expand icon Description of the pic

4/9:

In a special gesture, she kept a photo of her late mother on a decorated chair as a symbol of her presence. 

/ Image: @anshulakapoor/instagram

Expand icon Description of the pic

5/9:

Anshula also shared a candid moment with her father Boney Kapoor. 

/ Image: @anshulakapoor/instagram

Expand icon Description of the pic

6/9:

The event also saw the presence of Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and Shikhar Pahariya, among others.

/ Image: @anshulakapoor/instagram

Expand icon Description of the pic

7/9:

Anshula's sisters and actresses Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor turned bridesmaids for her. 

/ Image: @anshulakapoor/instagram

Expand icon Description of the pic

8/9:

Anshula looked ethereal in a purple lehenga for her big day. 

/ Image: @anshulakapoor/instagram

Expand icon Description of the pic

9/9:

She also posed with her brother, Arjun Kapoor, who carried out brotherly duties on the big day. 

/ Image: @anshulakapoor/instagram

Published By : Shreya Pandey

Published On: 4 October 2025 at 16:15 IST

