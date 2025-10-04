Updated 4 October 2025 at 16:15 IST
In Pics | Anshula Kapoor Honours Late Mother Mona Kapoor At Gor Dhana Ceremony With Rohan Thakkar, Kapoor Family Blesses New Couple
Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor has shared the first pictures from the Gor Dhana ceremony with fiancé Rohan Thakkar on her Instagram.
Anshula got engaged to her longtime boyfriend and screenwriter Rohan Thakkar on October 2 in an intimate family ceremony./ Image: @anshulakapoor/instagram
The bride-to-be shared lovely photos from the ceremony with her brother Arjun Kapoor, sisters Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and their father Boney Kapoor./ Image: @anshulakapoor/instagram
Anshula is the daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and the late Mona Shourie Kapoor and the sister of actor Arjun Kapoor./ Image: @anshulakapoor/instagram
In a special gesture, she kept a photo of her late mother on a decorated chair as a symbol of her presence./ Image: @anshulakapoor/instagram
Anshula also shared a candid moment with her father Boney Kapoor./ Image: @anshulakapoor/instagram
The event also saw the presence of Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and Shikhar Pahariya, among others./ Image: @anshulakapoor/instagram
Anshula's sisters and actresses Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor turned bridesmaids for her./ Image: @anshulakapoor/instagram
Anshula looked ethereal in a purple lehenga for her big day./ Image: @anshulakapoor/instagram
She also posed with her brother, Arjun Kapoor, who carried out brotherly duties on the big day./ Image: @anshulakapoor/instagram
