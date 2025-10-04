In Pics | Anshula Kapoor Honours Late Mother Mona Kapoor At Gor Dhana Ceremony With Rohan Thakkar, Kapoor Family Blesses New Couple

1/9:

Anshula got engaged to her longtime boyfriend and screenwriter Rohan Thakkar on October 2 in an intimate family ceremony.

/ Image: @anshulakapoor/instagram

2/9:

The bride-to-be shared lovely photos from the ceremony with her brother Arjun Kapoor, sisters Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and their father Boney Kapoor.

/ Image: @anshulakapoor/instagram

3/9:

Anshula is the daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and the late Mona Shourie Kapoor and the sister of actor Arjun Kapoor.

/ Image: @anshulakapoor/instagram

4/9:

In a special gesture, she kept a photo of her late mother on a decorated chair as a symbol of her presence.

/ Image: @anshulakapoor/instagram

5/9:

Anshula also shared a candid moment with her father Boney Kapoor.

/ Image: @anshulakapoor/instagram

6/9:

The event also saw the presence of Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and Shikhar Pahariya, among others.

/ Image: @anshulakapoor/instagram

7/9:

Anshula's sisters and actresses Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor turned bridesmaids for her.

/ Image: @anshulakapoor/instagram

8/9:

Anshula looked ethereal in a purple lehenga for her big day.

/ Image: @anshulakapoor/instagram

9/9:

She also posed with her brother, Arjun Kapoor, who carried out brotherly duties on the big day.

/ Image: @anshulakapoor/instagram