IN PICS | Christmas 2025 Was All About Family Time For Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh And Kareena Kapoor

Katrina Kaif shared an adorable picture of herself smiling with her husband, Vicky Kaushal, brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal, and brother Sebastien.

Image: Katrina Kaif

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram account to give a glimpse of special moments she shared with her husband, Ranbir, and their daughter, Raha on Christmas.

Image: Alia Bhatt

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal also shared a glimpse of their Christmas celebration.

Image: Sonakshi Sinha

Jackie Shroff's Christmas celebration was all about friends and family.

Image: Jackie Shroff

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza also celebrated Christmas with their families, along with their children.

Image: Riteish-Genelia

Tamannaah Bhatia embodied the Christmas spirit in a red dress and posed in front of a Christmas tree.

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia

Kareena Kapoor also shared a glimpse of her decorated Christmas tree, which carried the bauble ‘Christmas at the Pataudis’.

Image: Kareena Kapoor

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are seemingly celebrating the festival in New York.

Image: Ranveer Singh

New mom Kiara Advani rang in Christmas 2025 with her friends.

Image: Kiara Advani