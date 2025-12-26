Republic World
  • IN PICS | Christmas 2025 Was All About Family Time For Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh And Kareena Kapoor
Christmas 2025

Updated 26 December 2025 at 10:31 IST

IN PICS | Christmas 2025 Was All About Family Time For Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh And Kareena Kapoor

Bollywood celebrities celebrated Christmas along with their family members and took to their Instagram accounts to share glimpses from the celebration.

Shreya Pandey
1/9
|
|
Katrina Kaif shared an adorable picture of herself smiling with her husband, Vicky Kaushal, brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal, and brother Sebastien. 

Image: Katrina Kaif

2/9
|
|
Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram account to give a glimpse of special moments she shared with her husband, Ranbir, and their daughter, Raha on Christmas. 

Image: Alia Bhatt

3/9
|
|
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal also shared a glimpse of their Christmas celebration. 

Image: Sonakshi Sinha

4/9
|
|
Jackie Shroff's Christmas celebration was all about friends and family. 

Image: Jackie Shroff

5/9
|
|
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza also celebrated Christmas with their families, along with their children. 

Image: Riteish-Genelia

6/9
|
|
Tamannaah Bhatia embodied the Christmas spirit in a red dress and posed in front of a Christmas tree. 

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia

7/9
|
|
Kareena Kapoor also shared a glimpse of her decorated Christmas tree, which carried the bauble ‘Christmas at the Pataudis’. 

Image: Kareena Kapoor

8/9
|
|
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are seemingly celebrating the festival in New York. 

Image: Ranveer Singh

9/9
|
|
New mom Kiara Advani rang in Christmas 2025 with her friends. 

Image: Kiara Advani

Published By : Shreya Pandey

Published On: 26 December 2025 at 10:31 IST