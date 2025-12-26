Updated 26 December 2025 at 10:31 IST
IN PICS | Christmas 2025 Was All About Family Time For Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh And Kareena Kapoor
Bollywood celebrities celebrated Christmas along with their family members and took to their Instagram accounts to share glimpses from the celebration.
Katrina Kaif shared an adorable picture of herself smiling with her husband, Vicky Kaushal, brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal, and brother Sebastien.Image: Katrina Kaif
Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram account to give a glimpse of special moments she shared with her husband, Ranbir, and their daughter, Raha on Christmas.Image: Alia Bhatt
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal also shared a glimpse of their Christmas celebration.Image: Sonakshi Sinha
Jackie Shroff's Christmas celebration was all about friends and family.Image: Jackie Shroff
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza also celebrated Christmas with their families, along with their children.Image: Riteish-Genelia
Tamannaah Bhatia embodied the Christmas spirit in a red dress and posed in front of a Christmas tree.Image: Tamannaah Bhatia
Kareena Kapoor also shared a glimpse of her decorated Christmas tree, which carried the bauble ‘Christmas at the Pataudis’.Image: Kareena Kapoor
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are seemingly celebrating the festival in New York.Image: Ranveer Singh
New mom Kiara Advani rang in Christmas 2025 with her friends.Image: Kiara Advani
