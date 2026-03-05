In Pics | Inside Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's Star Studded Wedding Reception

1/12 | |

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding festivities concluded with a star-studded reception ceremony. The reception was attended by the couple's family and members of the industry.

Image: X

2/12 | |

For the final wedding look, the bride donned a red coloured Mysore silk saree. Vijay complimented her in an ivory silk kurta teamed with a veshti.

Image: X

Advertisement

3/12 | |

The couple posed for the shutterbugs at the reception. Mega star Chiranjeevi also attended the wedding reception.

Image: X

4/12 | |

The Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, DK Shivakumar, also attended the wedding reception.

Image: X

Advertisement

5/12 | |

Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa co-star Allu Arjun also posed with the couple.

Image: X

6/12 | |

Naga Chaitanya and Nagarjuna blessed Rashmika and Vijay on their wedding reception.

Image: X

7/12 | |

Actor Venkatesh Daggubati also congratulated the newlyweds.

Image: X

8/12 | |

Nagarjuna was spotted greeting Rashmika Mandanna.

Image: X

9/12 | |

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela made their first appearance after welcoming twins

Image: X

10/12 | |

While Mahesh Babu is busy shooting for the film Varanasi, his daugther and wife attended the wedding reception of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna.

Image: X

11/12 | |

Pushpa director Sukumar attended the reception with his wife.

Image: X

12/12 | |

Actress Keerthy Shetty stunned in a lehenga at the ceremony.

Image: X