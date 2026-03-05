Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Inside Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda reception

Updated 5 March 2026 at 13:52 IST

In Pics | Inside Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's Star Studded Wedding Reception

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda hosted a star-studded reception at Hyderabad's Taj Krishna Hotel on March 4. Photos from inside the bash are now viral online.

Shreya Pandey
Follow : Google News Icon  
camera icon
1/12
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding festivities concluded with a star-studded reception ceremony. The reception was attended by the couple's family and members of the industry. 

Image: X

camera icon
2/12
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

For the final wedding look, the bride donned a red coloured Mysore silk saree. Vijay complimented her in an ivory silk kurta teamed with a veshti. 

Image: X

Advertisement
camera icon
3/12
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The couple posed for the shutterbugs at the reception. Mega star Chiranjeevi also attended the wedding reception. 

Image: X

camera icon
4/12
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, DK Shivakumar, also attended the wedding reception. 

Image: X

Advertisement
camera icon
5/12
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa co-star Allu Arjun also posed with the couple. 

Image: X

camera icon
6/12
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Naga Chaitanya and Nagarjuna blessed Rashmika and Vijay on their wedding reception. 

Image: X

camera icon
7/12
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Actor Venkatesh Daggubati also congratulated the newlyweds. 

 

Image: X

camera icon
8/12
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Nagarjuna was spotted greeting Rashmika Mandanna. 

Image: X

camera icon
9/12
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela made their first appearance after welcoming twins 

Image: X

camera icon
10/12
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

While Mahesh Babu is busy shooting for the film Varanasi, his daugther and wife attended the wedding reception of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. 

Image: X

camera icon
11/12
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Pushpa director Sukumar attended the reception with his wife. 

Image: X

camera icon
12/12
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Actress Keerthy Shetty stunned in a lehenga at the ceremony. 

Image: X

Published By : Shreya Pandey

Published On: 5 March 2026 at 13:52 IST