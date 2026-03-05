Updated 5 March 2026 at 13:52 IST
In Pics | Inside Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's Star Studded Wedding Reception
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda hosted a star-studded reception at Hyderabad's Taj Krishna Hotel on March 4. Photos from inside the bash are now viral online.
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding festivities concluded with a star-studded reception ceremony. The reception was attended by the couple's family and members of the industry.Image: X
For the final wedding look, the bride donned a red coloured Mysore silk saree. Vijay complimented her in an ivory silk kurta teamed with a veshti.Image: X
The couple posed for the shutterbugs at the reception. Mega star Chiranjeevi also attended the wedding reception.Image: X
The Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, DK Shivakumar, also attended the wedding reception.Image: X
Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa co-star Allu Arjun also posed with the couple.Image: X
Naga Chaitanya and Nagarjuna blessed Rashmika and Vijay on their wedding reception.Image: X
Actor Venkatesh Daggubati also congratulated the newlyweds.
Image: X
Nagarjuna was spotted greeting Rashmika Mandanna.Image: X
Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela made their first appearance after welcoming twinsImage: X
While Mahesh Babu is busy shooting for the film Varanasi, his daugther and wife attended the wedding reception of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna.Image: X
Pushpa director Sukumar attended the reception with his wife.Image: X
Actress Keerthy Shetty stunned in a lehenga at the ceremony.Image: X
