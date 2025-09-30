Republic World
Inside Inaaya's birthday

Updated 30 September 2025 at 16:21 IST

In Pics | Kareena Kapoor Strikes A Pose With Pataudi Fam At Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemuu's Daughter Inaaya's 8th Birthday

Kareena Kapoor attended the birthday party of her niece Inaaya Kemmu in Mumbai on September 29. Photos from inside the bash are now viral.

Reported by: Shreya Pandey
1/7:

Soha Ali Khan recently shared a beautiful picture on her social media account from her daughter Inaaya Naomi Khemu's birthday celebration. 

/ Image: Instagram

2/7:

Kareena kept it casual in a pastel tee, and Soha in a floral outfit added to the charm of the celebration. 

/ Image: Instagram

3/7:

In another photo, the nand-bhabhi duo struck a picture-perfect pose. 

/ Image: Instagram

4/7:

In the photo, Soha is seen posing with her mother, Sharmila Tagore; sister-in-law, Kareena Kapoor Khan; close friend, Anu Dewan; and sister, Saba Ali Khan.

/ Image: Instagram

5/7:

Kareena Kapoor and Neha Dhupia also joined for a jolly, candid selfie. 

/ Image: Instagram

6/7:

The backdrop carried birthday decor, with “happy birthday” glowing in light, adding a festive touch to the occasion.

/ Image: Instagram

7/7:

Sharing the moment, Soha wrote, “It may be your child's birthday, but it is the mums (and grandmums) that deserve the cake.”

/ Image: Instagram

Published By : Shreya Pandey

Published On: 30 September 2025 at 16:21 IST

