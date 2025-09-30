In Pics | Kareena Kapoor Strikes A Pose With Pataudi Fam At Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemuu's Daughter Inaaya's 8th Birthday

1/7:

Soha Ali Khan recently shared a beautiful picture on her social media account from her daughter Inaaya Naomi Khemu's birthday celebration.

/ Image: Instagram

2/7:

Kareena kept it casual in a pastel tee, and Soha in a floral outfit added to the charm of the celebration.

/ Image: Instagram

3/7:

In another photo, the nand-bhabhi duo struck a picture-perfect pose.

/ Image: Instagram

4/7:

In the photo, Soha is seen posing with her mother, Sharmila Tagore; sister-in-law, Kareena Kapoor Khan; close friend, Anu Dewan; and sister, Saba Ali Khan.

/ Image: Instagram

5/7:

Kareena Kapoor and Neha Dhupia also joined for a jolly, candid selfie.

/ Image: Instagram

6/7:

The backdrop carried birthday decor, with “happy birthday” glowing in light, adding a festive touch to the occasion.

/ Image: Instagram

7/7:

Sharing the moment, Soha wrote, “It may be your child's birthday, but it is the mums (and grandmums) that deserve the cake.”

/ Image: Instagram