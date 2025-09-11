Updated 11 September 2025 at 16:51 IST
Inside Apple Keynote 2025: Armaan Malik and Navya Naveli Nanda's Star-Studded Moment
Armaan Malik and Navya Naveli Nanda made headlines as they attended Apple’s 2025 keynote event in California. The duo met Apple CEO Tim Cook and were part of the exclusive iPhone 17 launch, showcasing Indian talent on a global tech stage with exclusive photos and updates.
Apple CEo addressing the audience at the most awaited tech event of the year, which unveiled the new iPhone 17./ Image: Instagram
Singer Armaan Malik graced the occasion at the Apple headquarters in California, US./ Image: Instagram
Another Indian face at the event was Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, who is an entrepreneur and social activist./ Image: Instagram
The young entrepreneur enjoyed a day at the Cupertino headquarters of Apple, which is one of the most iconic office complexes in the world./ Image: Instagram
Apart from Armaan and Navya, K-pop idol Yunho was also a part of the event, who looked excited to be there./ Image: Instagram
Both Navya and Armaan shared pictures from the event on their Instagram for their fans to see./ Image: Instagram
The Apple event was attended by dignitaries, entrepreneurs, and tech enthusiasts all over the world./ Image: Instagram
Navya and Armaan posted multiple pictures together on their respective Instagram handles from Apple's Cupertino compound./ Image: Instagram
Apple CEO Tim Cook took time to spend some time with singer Armaan Malik, who was at the iPhone 17 launch event./ Image: Instagram
Armaan took advantage of the beauty of the Apple office which apart from being an important adrress in the world of tech, is also stunning./ Image: Instagram
Armaan Malik had fun with all the cool gadgets and tech available at the Apple office in Cupertino, California./ Image: Instagram
Published On: 11 September 2025 at 16:51 IST