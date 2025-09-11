Inside Apple Keynote 2025: Armaan Malik and Navya Naveli Nanda's Star-Studded Moment

1/11:

Apple CEo addressing the audience at the most awaited tech event of the year, which unveiled the new iPhone 17.

Singer Armaan Malik graced the occasion at the Apple headquarters in California, US.

Another Indian face at the event was Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, who is an entrepreneur and social activist.

The young entrepreneur enjoyed a day at the Cupertino headquarters of Apple, which is one of the most iconic office complexes in the world.

Apart from Armaan and Navya, K-pop idol Yunho was also a part of the event, who looked excited to be there.

Both Navya and Armaan shared pictures from the event on their Instagram for their fans to see.

The Apple event was attended by dignitaries, entrepreneurs, and tech enthusiasts all over the world.

Navya and Armaan posted multiple pictures together on their respective Instagram handles from Apple's Cupertino compound.

Apple CEO Tim Cook took time to spend some time with singer Armaan Malik, who was at the iPhone 17 launch event.

Armaan took advantage of the beauty of the Apple office which apart from being an important adrress in the world of tech, is also stunning.

Armaan Malik had fun with all the cool gadgets and tech available at the Apple office in Cupertino, California.

