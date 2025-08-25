Love in Vietnam Trailer Launch: Shantanu Maheshwari-Avneet Kaur Star In Cross-Border Romance With Kha Ngan

1/6:

The team of Love in Vietnam recently dropped the movie’s first trailer.

The trailer gives viewers a glimpse into a love story followed by a heartbreak between Avneet Kaur and Shantanu Maheshwari.

The full cast joined the trailer launch event held in Mumbai.

The musical love story directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi Presented by Zee Studios.

Adding depth to the movie are legendary veterans Farida Jalal, Raj Babbar and Gulshan Grover, who bring their timeless screen presence.

The movie is set to release theatrically on September 12, 2025.

