Updated 25 August 2025 at 20:01 IST
Love in Vietnam Trailer Launch: Shantanu Maheshwari-Avneet Kaur Star In Cross-Border Romance With Kha Ngan
The makers of Love in Vietnam have released the film’s first trailer. This much-awaited musical promises to take viewers on a nostalgic journey, bringing back the charm of classic romance.
- Galleries
- 1 min read
Reported by: Khushi Srivastava
Advertisement
1/6:
The team of Love in Vietnam recently dropped the movie’s first trailer./ Image: X
2/6:
The trailer gives viewers a glimpse into a love story followed by a heartbreak between Avneet Kaur and Shantanu Maheshwari./ Image: x
3/6:
The full cast joined the trailer launch event held in Mumbai./ Image: X
4/6:
The musical love story directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi Presented by Zee Studios./ Image: X
5/6:
Adding depth to the movie are legendary veterans Farida Jalal, Raj Babbar and Gulshan Grover, who bring their timeless screen presence./ Image: X
6/6:
The movie is set to release theatrically on September 12, 2025./ Image: X
Published By : Khushi Srivastava
Published On: 25 August 2025 at 20:01 IST