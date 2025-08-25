Republic World
Love in Vietnam Trailer Out

Updated 25 August 2025 at 20:01 IST

Love in Vietnam Trailer Launch: Shantanu Maheshwari-Avneet Kaur Star In Cross-Border Romance With Kha Ngan

The makers of Love in Vietnam have released the film’s first trailer. This much-awaited musical promises to take viewers on a nostalgic journey, bringing back the charm of classic romance.

Reported by: Khushi Srivastava
Expand icon Description of the pic

1/6:

The team of Love in Vietnam recently dropped the movie’s first trailer.

/ Image: X

Expand icon Description of the pic

2/6:

The trailer gives viewers a glimpse into a love story followed by a heartbreak between Avneet Kaur and Shantanu Maheshwari.

/ Image: x

Expand icon Description of the pic

3/6:

The full cast joined the trailer launch event held in Mumbai.

/ Image: X

Expand icon Description of the pic

4/6:

The musical love story directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi Presented by Zee Studios.

/ Image: X

Expand icon Description of the pic

5/6:

Adding depth to the movie are legendary veterans Farida Jalal, Raj Babbar and Gulshan Grover, who bring their timeless screen presence.

/ Image: X

Expand icon Description of the pic

6/6:

The movie is set to release theatrically on September 12, 2025.

/ Image: X

Published By : Khushi Srivastava

Published On: 25 August 2025 at 20:01 IST

