Published 00:02 IST, November 25th 2024
Prince Narula And Yuvika Chaudhary Share First Pic With Newborn Daughter From Hospital
Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary welcomed their baby on Karwa Chauth, showcasing their new post with a nazar amulet and red heart emojis.
1/7:
Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary shared their first picture with their newborn daughter on Instagram, but did not reveal the baby's face./ Image: Instagram
2/7:
Yuvika Chaudhary gave birth to a baby girl on October 19./ Image: Instagram
3/7:
A hospital photo captured Yuvika wearing a patient's uniform, sitting next to Prince on a bed, holding the baby in his arms./ Image: Instagram
4/7:
The man wore a black and white outfit and a white cap, glancing at the baby, while the photo was edited to include a baby emoji./ Image: Instagram
5/7:
The post featured a nazar amulet, red heart emojis, and Lata Mangeshkar's song from the 1976 film Kabhi Kabhie, without a caption.
6/7:
Mahhi Vij greeted the princess with a heartfelt message, while Neil Nitin Mukesh and Sambhavna Seth shared red heart emojis.
7/7:
Prince made a significant announcement at a Roadies audition in Pune on October 20, surrounded by a cheering crowd.
