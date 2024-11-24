sb.scorecardresearch
Prince Narula And Yuvika Chaudhary Share First Pic With Newborn Daughter From Hospital

Published 00:02 IST, November 25th 2024

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary welcomed their baby on Karwa Chauth, showcasing their new post with a nazar amulet and red heart emojis.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary shared their first picture with their newborn daughter on Instagram, but did not reveal the baby's face.

Yuvika Chaudhary gave birth to a baby girl on October 19.

A hospital photo captured Yuvika wearing a patient's uniform, sitting next to Prince on a bed, holding the baby in his arms.

The man wore a black and white outfit and a white cap, glancing at the baby, while the photo was edited to include a baby emoji.

The post featured a nazar amulet, red heart emojis, and Lata Mangeshkar's song from the 1976 film Kabhi Kabhie, without a caption.
 

Mahhi Vij greeted the princess with a heartfelt message, while Neil Nitin Mukesh and Sambhavna Seth shared red heart emojis.
 

Prince made a significant announcement at a Roadies audition in Pune on October 20, surrounded by a cheering crowd.
 

