Prince Narula And Yuvika Chaudhary Share First Pic With Newborn Daughter From Hospital

1/7:

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary shared their first picture with their newborn daughter on Instagram, but did not reveal the baby's face.

/ Image: Instagram

2/7:

Yuvika Chaudhary gave birth to a baby girl on October 19.

/ Image: Instagram

3/7:

A hospital photo captured Yuvika wearing a patient's uniform, sitting next to Prince on a bed, holding the baby in his arms.

/ Image: Instagram

4/7:

The man wore a black and white outfit and a white cap, glancing at the baby, while the photo was edited to include a baby emoji.

/ Image: Instagram

5/7:

The post featured a nazar amulet, red heart emojis, and Lata Mangeshkar's song from the 1976 film Kabhi Kabhie, without a caption.



/ Image: Instagram

6/7:

Mahhi Vij greeted the princess with a heartfelt message, while Neil Nitin Mukesh and Sambhavna Seth shared red heart emojis.



/ Image: Instagram

7/7:

Prince made a significant announcement at a Roadies audition in Pune on October 20, surrounded by a cheering crowd.



/ Image: Instagram