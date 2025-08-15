Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
Nick And Priyanka Chopra

Updated 15 August 2025 at 21:51 IST

Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas’ Day Was Full Of Back-To-Back Celebrations | See Inside Pictures

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated India’s 79th Independence Day with the Jonas family, also marking Nick’s brother Joe’s birthday and parents’ 43rd wedding anniversary in style, sharing heartfelt moments and stunning photos on Instagram.

Reported by: Avipsha Sengupta
Follow : Google News Icon  
Advertisement
Expand icon Description of the pic

1/7:

The Jonas Brothers were all in attendance to celebrate the momentous occassion. 

/ Image: Instagram

Expand icon Description of the pic

2/7:

The Jonas Family knows how to have a good time. The entire family got together to make the day special

/ Image: Instagram

Expand icon Description of the pic

3/7:

Nick and Priyanka did not forget to take a moment from the celebration to gaze into each other and give us couple goals.

/ Image: Instagram

Expand icon Description of the pic

4/7:

Mama And Papa Jonas looked radiant as they entered hand in hand to celebrate 43 years of togetherness.

/ Image: Instagram

Expand icon Description of the pic

5/7:

Priyanka and Nick posed with the parents as they celebrated 43 years of marriage.

/ Image: Instagram

Expand icon Description of the pic

6/7:

Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas also posed with other family members who made the occasion a success. 

/ Image: Instagram

Expand icon Description of the pic

7/7:

A picture perfect frame of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas along with Nick's parents Kevin Jonas and Denise Jonas.

/ Image: Instagram

Published By : Avipsha Sengupta

Published On: 15 August 2025 at 21:51 IST