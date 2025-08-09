Republic World
Bollywood Rakhi 2025

Updated 9 August 2025 at 19:04 IST

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Bollywood Stars Share Heartfelt Rakhi Moments With Siblings

From Akshay Kumar to Kareena Kapoor,Sara Ali Khan, Bollywood celebs mark Raksha Bandhan 2025 with emotional tributes, childhood pics & stunning festive celebrations. Check out the pictures.

Reported by: Avipsha Sengupta
While Priyanka Chopra could not be there to tie rakhi to her brother Siddharth Chopra, she shared an adorable picture of her cousin Mannara Chopra tying the rakhi and thanked her for the same.

Akshay Kumar's emotional post for sister Alka Bhatia is winning hearts. He wrote, “Aankhein band hai, toh maa dikh rahi hai. Aur aankhein khol kar teri smile. Love you Alka. Happy Rakhi.”

Arjun Kapoor is blessed with six sisters including Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor. He took to Instagram to express his love for the whole squad.

Kareena Kapoor shared pictures of Rakhi sent for his sons Taimur and Jeh.

It is celebration time in Panday family as Ananya Panday ties the rakhi to Ahaan Panday who is riding high after the stupendous success of his debut film Saiyaara.

Parineeti, too, shared childhood picture with her brothers Shivaang and Sahaj and Shivang Chopra who she called her first babies.

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan Rakhi looked absolutely adorable as they posed for the camera on Rakhi. 

Kartik Aryan celebrates Rakhi wirh sister Dr. Kritika Tiwari with a ‘touching gesture’. He captioned the post, "Best sister in the world with
her ATM 
Happy Rakhi ❤️"

Published By : Avipsha Sengupta

Published On: 9 August 2025 at 15:25 IST