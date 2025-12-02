Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru, Naga Chaitanya, Saif Ali Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari: Celebs Who Gave Love A Second Chance

1/7 | |

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru tied the knot on December 1. The actress was previously married to Naga Chaitanya from 2017-2021. Raj, too, was married to Shhyamali De earlier.

Image: Instagram

2/7 | |

Naga Chaitanya also found love again after his divorce from Samantha. The actor got married to the Made In Heave fame, Sobhita Dhulipala, in December 2024.

Image: Instagram

3/7 | |

Saif Ali Khan was previously married to Amrita Singh from 1991-2004. The couple share two children together, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. In October 2012, Saif married Kareena Kapoor.

Image: Instagram

4/7 | |

Aditi Rao Hydari tied the knot with Satyadeep Mishra in 2007 and parted ways with him in 2013. Siddharth's 1st wife was Meghna Narayan, whom he married in 2003 and divorced four years later in 2007.

Image: Instagram

5/7 | |

Masaba Gupta, the ace designer, was also first married to film producer Madhu Mantena, before tying the knot with Satyadeep Mishra in 2023.

Image: Masaba/Instagram

6/7 | |

Dia Mirza's first marriage was to filmmaker Sahil Sangha, with whom she married in 2014. The couple separated in 2019, following which she tied the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi.

Image: Instagram

7/7 | |

Farhan Akhtar was married to Adhuna Bhabani. The couple are parents to two daughters, Shakya and Akira. They parted ways in 2016, after which he married Shibani Dandekar.

Image: X