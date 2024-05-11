Updated May 10th, 2024 at 22:31 IST
Sarfarosh: Aamir Khan-Sonali Bendre Reunites For Film's 25th Anniversary Celebration
On the occasion of Sarfarosh's 25th anniversary, the team of the film reunited for a special screening in Mumbai.
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
1/5: Aamir graced the event dressed in a navy blue t-shirt and denim jeans. / Image: Varinder Chawla
2/5: Sonali, on the other hand, opted for a red flowy dress./ Image: Varinder Chawla
3/5: Mukesh Rishi, who played the role of Inspector Rishi in the movie, also showed up at the event. / Image: Varinder Chawla
4/5: Director John Mathew Matthan made a rare appearance at the special screening. / Image: Varinder Chawla
5/5: Naseeruddin Shah graced the event with his presence. / Image: Varinder Chawla
