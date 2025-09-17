Updated 17 September 2025 at 21:53 IST
See Pictures: Ba***ds of Bollywood Actress Sahher Bambba is the Hottest New Diva in Town
Ba***ds of Bollywood's Actress Sahher Bambba is making all the right noises in the showbiz. Fit, fab, and oh-so-glamorous she is definitely the new diva on the block to watch out for. Check out her pictures.
Sahher Bambba will soon be seen in Netflix India's Ba***ds of Bollywood, which is being directed by Aryan Khan./ Image: Instagram
Sahher Bambaa made her Bollywood debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas opposite Karan Deol, Sunny Deol's son. in 2019/ Image: Instagram
Born and raised in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, she came to Mumbai to pursue higher education./ Image: Instagram
After her Bollywood debut, Sahher has been a part of several OTT shows, including The Empire, Dil Bekaraar, and The Miranda Brothers./ Image: Instagram
Apart from being an actors, Sahher Bambaa is also a trained dancer./ Image: Instagram
Sahher Bambaa has an Instagram following of 301k and is know for her bold and glamorous fashion avatar./ Image: Instagram
Sahher Bambba will be seen playing the main lead in Ba***ds of Bollywood opposite Lakshya of Kill fame./ Image: Instagram
The show Ba***ds of Bollywood will focus on the behind-the-scene drama and chaos in the world of showbiz./ Image: Instagram
Published By : Avipsha Sengupta
Published On: 17 September 2025 at 21:53 IST