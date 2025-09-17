Republic World
Sahher Bambba

Updated 17 September 2025 at 21:53 IST

See Pictures: Ba***ds of Bollywood Actress Sahher Bambba is the Hottest New Diva in Town

Ba***ds of Bollywood's Actress Sahher Bambba is making all the right noises in the showbiz. Fit, fab, and oh-so-glamorous she is definitely the new diva on the block to watch out for. Check out her pictures.

Reported by: Avipsha Sengupta
Expand icon Description of the pic

1/8:

Sahher Bambba will soon be seen in Netflix India's Ba***ds of Bollywood, which is being directed by Aryan Khan.

/ Image: Instagram

Expand icon Description of the pic

2/8:

Sahher Bambaa made her Bollywood debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas opposite Karan Deol, Sunny Deol's son. in 2019

/ Image: Instagram

Expand icon Description of the pic

3/8:

Born and raised in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, she came to Mumbai to pursue higher education.

/ Image: Instagram

Expand icon Description of the pic

4/8:

After her Bollywood debut, Sahher has been a part of several OTT shows, including The Empire, Dil Bekaraar, and The Miranda Brothers.

/ Image: Instagram

Expand icon Description of the pic

5/8:

Apart from being an actors, Sahher Bambaa is also a trained dancer.

/ Image: Instagram

Expand icon Description of the pic

6/8:

Sahher Bambaa has an Instagram following of 301k and is know for her bold and glamorous fashion avatar.

/ Image: Instagram

Expand icon Description of the pic

7/8:

Sahher Bambba will be seen playing the main lead in Ba***ds of Bollywood opposite Lakshya of Kill fame.

/ Image: Instagram

Expand icon Description of the pic

8/8:

The show Ba***ds of Bollywood  will focus on the behind-the-scene drama and chaos in the world of showbiz.

/ Image: Instagram

Published By : Avipsha Sengupta

Published On: 17 September 2025 at 21:53 IST

