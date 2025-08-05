Spider-Man Brand New Day: Tom Holland Returns In Superhero Suit, New BTS Photos From The Sets Go Viral

1/9:

The filming of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day is undergoing at full pace.

/ Image: Instagram

2/9:

The shoot for Marvel's upcoming superhero flick began on August 3 in Glasgow, United Kingdom, and Behind-the-scenes photos from the set are already making rounds on social media.

/ Image: Instagram

3/9:

In the photos, Spiderman, aka Peter Parker, was seen strapped to a crane on top of a tank while filming an action-packed chase scene on the streets of Glasgow.

/ Image: Instagram

4/9:

This episode of the Spider-Man franchise is anticipated to be much darker and might show Spider-Man, Punisher, and Hulk battling each other until they realise who the true villains are.

/ Image: Instagram

5/9:

Tom Holland also shared a few photos from the set with a caption that reads, “Spider-Man Brand New Day 1.”

/ Image: X

6/9:

The film is set to be released in July 2025 and is being directed by Destin Daniel Cretton.

/ Image: X

7/9:

The cast features Mark Ruffalo back as Bruce Banner/The Hulk and Jon Bernthal reprising his role as Frank Castle/The Punisher, while Sadie Sink joins the lineup.

/ Image: X

8/9:

Zendaya and Jacob Batalon are also revamping their roles as MJ Watson and Ned Leeds.

/ Image: X

9/9:

As of now, the first suit photos of Tom Holland are creating buzz among fans.

/ Image: X