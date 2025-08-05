Spider-Man Brand New Day: Tom Holland Returns In Superhero Suit, New BTS Photos From The Sets Go Viral

Updated 6 August 2025 at 08:27 IST
1/9:
The filming of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day is undergoing at full pace./ Image: Instagram
2/9:
The shoot for Marvel's upcoming superhero flick began on August 3 in Glasgow, United Kingdom, and Behind-the-scenes photos from the set are already making rounds on social media./ Image: Instagram
3/9:
In the photos, Spiderman, aka Peter Parker, was seen strapped to a crane on top of a tank while filming an action-packed chase scene on the streets of Glasgow./ Image: Instagram
4/9:
This episode of the Spider-Man franchise is anticipated to be much darker and might show Spider-Man, Punisher, and Hulk battling each other until they realise who the true villains are./ Image: Instagram
5/9:
Tom Holland also shared a few photos from the set with a caption that reads, “Spider-Man Brand New Day 1.”/ Image: X
6/9:
The film is set to be released in July 2025 and is being directed by Destin Daniel Cretton./ Image: X
7/9:
The cast features Mark Ruffalo back as Bruce Banner/The Hulk and Jon Bernthal reprising his role as Frank Castle/The Punisher, while Sadie Sink joins the lineup./ Image: X
8/9:
Zendaya and Jacob Batalon are also revamping their roles as MJ Watson and Ned Leeds./ Image: X
9/9:
As of now, the first suit photos of Tom Holland are creating buzz among fans./ Image: X
Published 5 August 2025 at 19:05 IST