Spider-Man Brand New Day: Tom Holland Returns In Superhero Suit, New BTS Photos From The Sets Go Viral

Spider-Man Brand New Day: Tom Holland Returns In Superhero Suit, New BTS Photos From The Sets Goes Viral

Updated 6 August 2025 at 08:27 IST

The shooting of the upcoming superhero flick Spider-Man: Brand New Day is going on in full swing in the streets of Glasgow, United Kingdom. The BTS photos from the sets of Tom Holland's starrer are going viral from day 1.

Reported by: Khushi Srivastava
1/8:

1/9:

The filming of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day is undergoing at full pace.

/ Image: Instagram

2/8:

2/9:

The shoot for Marvel's upcoming superhero flick began on August 3 in Glasgow, United Kingdom, and Behind-the-scenes photos from the set are already making rounds on social media.

/ Image: Instagram

3/8:

3/9:

In the photos, Spiderman, aka Peter Parker, was seen strapped to a crane on top of a tank while filming an action-packed chase scene on the streets of Glasgow.

/ Image: Instagram

4/8:

4/9:

This episode of the Spider-Man franchise is anticipated to be much darker and might show Spider-Man, Punisher, and Hulk battling each other until they realise who the true villains are.

/ Image: Instagram

5/8:

5/9:

Tom Holland also shared a few photos from the set with a caption that reads, “Spider-Man Brand New Day 1.”

/ Image: X

6/8:

6/9:

The film is set to be released in July 2025 and is being directed by Destin Daniel Cretton.

/ Image: X

7/8:

7/9:

The cast features Mark Ruffalo back as Bruce Banner/The Hulk and Jon Bernthal reprising his role as Frank Castle/The Punisher, while Sadie Sink joins the lineup.

/ Image: X

8/8:

8/9:

Zendaya and Jacob Batalon are also revamping their roles as MJ Watson and Ned Leeds.

/ Image: X

9/8:

9/9:

As of now, the first suit photos of Tom Holland are creating buzz among fans.

/ Image: X

Published 5 August 2025 at 19:05 IST