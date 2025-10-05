Updated 5 October 2025 at 16:15 IST
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Actors Share Unseen BTS From The Set Amid Film's Lukewarm Box Office Performance
Amid an average reception of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari at the box office, actors from the movie have taken to their social media accounts to share some behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot.
- Galleries
- 1 min read
Advertisement
1/7:
Actor Abhinav Sharma took to his social media account to share candid behind-the-scenes photos from the set of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari./ Image: Instagram
2/7:
He also shared a candid picture of the actors from the shoot of the song Panwadi./ Image: Instagram
3/7:
Abhinav shared a mirror selfie with Sanya Malhotra./ Image: Instagram
4/7:
He also shared a snap from the monitor during one of the pivotal shots of the film./ Image: Instagram
5/7:
He also shared a candid photo with Sanya Malhotra./ Image: Instagram
6/7:
The actor also included a selfie of Janhvi Kapoor with a special tumbler that was adorned with the name of her character from her recent release, Param Sundari./ Image: Instagram
7/7:
He also shared a candid snap with Rohit Saraf./ Image: Instagram
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 5 October 2025 at 16:15 IST