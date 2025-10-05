Republic World
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari BTS

Updated 5 October 2025 at 16:15 IST

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Actors Share Unseen BTS From The Set Amid Film's Lukewarm Box Office Performance

Amid an average reception of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari at the box office, actors from the movie have taken to their social media accounts to share some behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot.

Reported by: Shreya Pandey
Expand icon Description of the pic

1/7:

Actor Abhinav Sharma took to his social media account to share candid behind-the-scenes photos from the set of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

/ Image: Instagram

Expand icon Description of the pic

2/7:

He also shared a candid picture of the actors from the shoot of the song Panwadi. 

/ Image: Instagram

Expand icon Description of the pic

3/7:

Abhinav shared a mirror selfie with Sanya Malhotra. 

/ Image: Instagram

Expand icon Description of the pic

4/7:

He also shared a snap from the monitor during one of the pivotal shots of the film. 

/ Image: Instagram

Expand icon Description of the pic

5/7:

He also shared a candid photo with Sanya Malhotra. 

/ Image: Instagram

Expand icon Description of the pic

6/7:

The actor also included a selfie of Janhvi Kapoor with a special tumbler that was adorned with the name of her character from her recent release, Param Sundari. 

/ Image: Instagram

Expand icon Description of the pic

7/7:

He also shared a candid snap with Rohit Saraf. 

/ Image: Instagram

Published By : Shreya Pandey

Published On: 5 October 2025 at 16:15 IST

