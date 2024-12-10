sb.scorecardresearch
The Kapoor family spotted at Mumbai's private airport

Published 14:47 IST, December 10th 2024

The Kapoors- Ranbir-Alia, Kareena-Saif, Neetu, Karisma Jet Off To Delhi To Meet PM Modi

On December 10, members of the Kapoor family left for the National Capital to meet PM Narendra Modi and extend him an invitation to theRaj Kapoor film festival.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Expand image icon Description of the image

1/7:

Ahead of the centenary celebrations of the Raj Kapoor, the Kapoor family, including Bollywood's prominent stars, jetted off to New Delhi today for a special meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

/ Image: Varinder Chawla

Expand image icon Description of the image

2/7:

The Kapoor family was spotted at Mumbai's Kalina airport, with several of its iconic members in tow. Karisma Kapoor opted for a white salwar suit set for the travel. 
 

/ Image: Varinder Chawla

Expand image icon Description of the image

3/7:

She posed with her aunt and Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu Kapoor who also accompanied the actors on the trip. 

/ Image: Varinder Chawla

Expand image icon Description of the image

4/7:

Alia Bhatt, known for her chic sense of style, was seen wearing a red organza saree, while Ranbir Kapoor looked dashing in a black Indo-western suit.
 

/ Image: Varinder Chawla

Expand image icon Description of the image

5/7:

Kareena Kapoor Khan, ever radiant, donned a red suit paired with her signature smoky-eye makeup. Saif Ali Khan, effortlessly elegant, opted for a white Pathani suit.
 

/ Image: Varinder Chawla

Expand image icon Description of the image

6/7:

Aadar Jain, Anissa Malhotra, along with Aadar's father, Manoj Jain, also made the trip.

/ Image: Varinder Chawla

Expand image icon Description of the image

7/7:

Neetu Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor turned heads in matching white ivory suits adorned with golden embroidery.
 

/ Image: Varinder Chawla

