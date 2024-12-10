The Kapoors- Ranbir-Alia, Kareena-Saif, Neetu, Karisma Jet Off To Delhi To Meet PM Modi

1/7:

Ahead of the centenary celebrations of the Raj Kapoor, the Kapoor family, including Bollywood's prominent stars, jetted off to New Delhi today for a special meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Kapoor family was spotted at Mumbai's Kalina airport, with several of its iconic members in tow. Karisma Kapoor opted for a white salwar suit set for the travel.



She posed with her aunt and Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu Kapoor who also accompanied the actors on the trip.

Alia Bhatt, known for her chic sense of style, was seen wearing a red organza saree, while Ranbir Kapoor looked dashing in a black Indo-western suit.



Kareena Kapoor Khan, ever radiant, donned a red suit paired with her signature smoky-eye makeup. Saif Ali Khan, effortlessly elegant, opted for a white Pathani suit.



Aadar Jain, Anissa Malhotra, along with Aadar's father, Manoj Jain, also made the trip.

Neetu Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor turned heads in matching white ivory suits adorned with golden embroidery.



