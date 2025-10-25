Republic World
Devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Ganga River on the occasion of 'Nahay Khay', the first day of Chhath Puja festival, in Patna on Saturday.

Updated 25 October 2025 at 16:21 IST

Chhath Puja 2025: Glimpses of Nahay Khay Rituals as PM Modi Extends Greetings to Devotees Across India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings on the occasion of Chhath Puja and shared devotional songs dedicated to Chhathi Maiya, reflecting on the festival’s deep spiritual and cultural essence. As the four-day Chhath Mahaparv begins today with the sacred ritual of Nahay-Khay, take a look at some beautiful glimpses of the first day's rituals and celebrations across India.

Vanshika Punera
Nahay Khay Visuals from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh 
 

Image: ANI

Women apply vermillion to each other on the first day of Chhath Puja festival, also known as Nahay Khay.

Image: ANI

Women take a holy dip at the Ganga Ghats, offering prayers to Lord Surya.

Image: ANI

Nahay Khay visuals from the Ganga Ghats in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

Image: ANI

A woman preparing dishes for the occasion of 'Nahay Khay'.

Image: ANI

Patna’s Digha Ghat is beautifully illuminated as the city gears up for the festival.
 

Image: ANI

The four-day Chhath Puja sees preparations starting well in advance as women purchase bamboo baskets ahead of the Chhath Puja festival, in Patna.

Image: ANI

In Ranchi, a woman carries bunches of bananas as part of the Chhath Puja celebrations.

Image: ANI

Published By : Vanshika Punera

Published On: 25 October 2025 at 16:21 IST