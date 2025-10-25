Chhath Puja 2025: Glimpses of Nahay Khay Rituals as PM Modi Extends Greetings to Devotees Across India

1/8 | |

Nahay Khay Visuals from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh



Image: ANI

Women apply vermillion to each other on the first day of Chhath Puja festival, also known as Nahay Khay.

Image: ANI

Women take a holy dip at the Ganga Ghats, offering prayers to Lord Surya.

Image: ANI

Nahay Khay visuals from the Ganga Ghats in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

Image: ANI

A woman preparing dishes for the occasion of 'Nahay Khay'.

Image: ANI

Patna’s Digha Ghat is beautifully illuminated as the city gears up for the festival.



Image: ANI

The four-day Chhath Puja sees preparations starting well in advance as women purchase bamboo baskets ahead of the Chhath Puja festival, in Patna.

Image: ANI

In Ranchi, a woman carries bunches of bananas as part of the Chhath Puja celebrations.

Image: ANI