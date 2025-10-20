Republic World
Diwali 2025 celebrations

Updated 20 October 2025 at 18:49 IST

Diwali 2025: Postcards from the Festival of Lights Across India

Celebrate Diwali 2025! Explore a visual journey with postcards from the Festival of Lights across India. See how different states celebrate the victory of light over darkness and good over evil with lights, firecrackers, and traditions.

Reported by: Avipsha Sengupta
Expand icon Description of the pic

1/6:

Diwali Celebrations in Ayodhya with 26 lakhs diays.

/ Image: Republic

Expand icon Description of the pic

2/6:

PM Narendra Modi feeds sweet to army personnel.

/ Image: Republic

Expand icon Description of the pic

3/6:

PM Modi spends Diwali with the forces.

/ Image: Republic

Expand icon Description of the pic

4/6:

Forces put up a performance on Diwali.

/ Image: Republic

Expand icon Description of the pic

5/6:

Lal Chowk in Kashmir lits up for Diwali.

/ Image: X

Expand icon Description of the pic

6/6:

Kali Puja in West Bengal.

/ Image: X

Published By : Avipsha Sengupta

Published On: 20 October 2025 at 18:49 IST

