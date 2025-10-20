Updated 20 October 2025 at 18:49 IST
Diwali 2025: Postcards from the Festival of Lights Across India
Celebrate Diwali 2025! Explore a visual journey with postcards from the Festival of Lights across India. See how different states celebrate the victory of light over darkness and good over evil with lights, firecrackers, and traditions.
Reported by: Avipsha Sengupta
Diwali Celebrations in Ayodhya with 26 lakhs diays./ Image: Republic
PM Narendra Modi feeds sweet to army personnel./ Image: Republic
PM Modi spends Diwali with the forces./ Image: Republic
Forces put up a performance on Diwali./ Image: Republic
Lal Chowk in Kashmir lits up for Diwali./ Image: X
Kali Puja in West Bengal./ Image: X
