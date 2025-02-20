In Pics: From Sucheta Kriplani to Rekha Gupta, Meet the 18 Women CMs of India Over the Years

1/18:

Rekha Gupta, a first-time MLA from Shalimar Bagh, was appointed as the Leader of the House during the BJP legislature party meeting, paving the way for her to become Delhi's 4TH woman chief minister.

2/18:

AAP leader Atishi, acting as Delhi's Caretaker CM after Kejriwal's resignation, congratulated BJP's Rekha Gupta on her selection as CM and hoped she would honor all election promises. Photo

3/18:

Mehbooba Mufti served as the 9th and last chief minister of the erstwhile state Jammu and Kashmir from 4 April 2016 to 19 June 2018.

4/18:

Anandiben Patel, had served as the first and to date, the only female Chief Minister of Gujarat.





5/18:

Mamata Banerjee has been serving as the Chief Minister of West Bengal since May 20, 2011, becoming the first woman to hold the office in the state.

6/18:

Vasundhara Raje is an Indian politician, who has held two terms as the chief minister of Rajasthan.



7/18:

BJP leader Uma Bharti served as the former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh from 8 December 2003 to 23 August 2004.

8/18:

Sheila Dikshit served as the longest-serving CM of delhi, holding office from 1998 to 2013 for over 15 years.

9/18:

Sushma Swaraj served as Chief Minister of Delhi for a short duration in 1998 and became the first female Chief Minister of Delhi.

10/18: Rabri Devi

11/18:

Rajinder Kaur Bhattal who held office from 1997 to 2002 was the first woman CM of Punjab. She served as the interim CM when the position became vacant in the late 1990s.

12/18:

Mayawati became the first Dalit woman to serve as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

13/18:

Former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa served as the Chief Minister five times and was a leader of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

14/18:

V. N. Janaki served as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu for 23 days after the death of her husband M. G. Ramachandran, former chief minister of Tamil Nadu.

15/18:

Syeda Anwara Taimur was the chief minister of the Indian state of Assam from 6 December 1980 to 30 June 1981.



16/18:

Shashikala Kakodkar

17/18:

Nandini Satpathy was the Chief Minister of Odisha from June 1972 to December 1976.



18/18:

Sucheta Kriplani was the first woman to become a Chief Minister of any state in India.

