  In Pictures: Jaipur's New Swaminarayan Mandir Is An Architectural Marvel Carved in Stone & Adorned With Ancient Wisdom
Jaipur Swaminarayan Temple

Updated 23 September 2025 at 18:46 IST

In Pictures: Jaipur's New Swaminarayan Mandir Is An Architectural Marvel Carved in Stone & Adorned With Ancient Wisdom

Discover Jaipur’s new Swaminarayan Mandir, an architectural marvel. Built by Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS), this temple showcases intricate craftsmanship and spiritual heritage, standing as a beacon of devotion and artistry in Rajasthan.

Reported by: Avipsha Sengupta
1/8:

1/8:

Designed in the ancient Nagara style, reviving Maru-Gurjara (Solanki) architecture of the 10th-13th centuries.

/ Image: BAPS

2/8:

2/8:

Features 5 shikhars (spires), 1 grand dome, 14 smaller domes, 281 carved pillars, and 121 ornate arches.

/ Image: BAPS

3/8:

3/8:

Home to 151 intricately carved sacred murtis (idols) and stone lattice walls that naturally cool interiors.

/ Image: BAPS

4/8:

4/8:

Surrounded by 10 bighas of landscaped gardens with 500+ trees and 5,500 plants creating a serene oasis.

/ Image: BAPS

5/8:

5/8:

Crafted over 7 years by 500+ skilled artisans from Rajasthan and Gujarat, with holistic welfare for workers.

/ Image: BAPS

6/8:

6/8:

Includes spiritual spaces like Nilkanth Abhishek Mandapam with a five-metal murti of Bhagwan Swaminarayan.

 

/ Image: BAPS

7/8:

7/8:

Dedicated to Lord Swaminarayan, the temple spans 42 bighas in Jaipur, Rajasthan. 


 

/ Image: BAPS

8/8:

8/8:

Built entirely from Jodhpur sandstone using traditional interlocking stone technique—no cement or metal.

/ Image: BAPS

Published By : Avipsha Sengupta

Published On: 23 September 2025 at 18:46 IST

