In Pictures: Jaipur's New Swaminarayan Mandir Is An Architectural Marvel Carved in Stone & Adorned With Ancient Wisdom

Designed in the ancient Nagara style, reviving Maru-Gurjara (Solanki) architecture of the 10th-13th centuries.

Features 5 shikhars (spires), 1 grand dome, 14 smaller domes, 281 carved pillars, and 121 ornate arches.

Home to 151 intricately carved sacred murtis (idols) and stone lattice walls that naturally cool interiors.

Surrounded by 10 bighas of landscaped gardens with 500+ trees and 5,500 plants creating a serene oasis.

Crafted over 7 years by 500+ skilled artisans from Rajasthan and Gujarat, with holistic welfare for workers.

Includes spiritual spaces like Nilkanth Abhishek Mandapam with a five-metal murti of Bhagwan Swaminarayan.

Dedicated to Lord Swaminarayan, the temple spans 42 bighas in Jaipur, Rajasthan.





Built entirely from Jodhpur sandstone using traditional interlocking stone technique—no cement or metal.

