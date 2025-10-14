Inside Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir: First Visuals Of Magnificent New Floor Out, Royal Court Ready Ahead Of Diwali

1/7:

Ram Janmabhoomi is preparing for Diwali 2025, and very first visuals have emerged from the first floor of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir, offering devotees a glimpse of the grand Sri Ram Darbar.

This floor beautifully represents Lord Rama’s royal court, created to inspire divine reverence and showcase architectural grandeur.

The first floor features five beautifully crafted halls: Nritya Mandap, Rang Mandap, Sabha Mandap, Prarthana Mandap, and Kirtan Mandap.

At the centre, marble idols of Lord Ram, Mata Sita, Lord Hanuman, and Lord Ram’s brothers: Bharat, Lakshman, and Shatrughan, are enshrined.

Ram and Sita sit on a gold-plated throne, with Hanuman and Bharat at their feet, while Lakshman and Shatrughan stand respectfully behind them.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir continues to serve as the spiritual centre of Ayodhya’s Deepotsav celebrations.

This year, the festivities will take place from October 18 to 20, with the main Deepotsav on October 19, a day before Diwali. The city will be illuminated with 28 lakh diyas.

