  • PM Modi's 75th Birthday Special: Take a Look at Some Rare and Unseen Photos of Narendra Modi
Narendra Modi with his late mother Hiraben

Updated 16 September 2025 at 18:55 IST

PM Modi's 75th Birthday Special: Take a Look at Some Rare and Unseen Photos of Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is turning a year older tomorrow, and admirers across the nation celebrate not just his leadership but also his journey from humble beginnings to becoming one of the world’s most influential leaders. Check out these rare and unseen photographs, which offer a glimpse into the personal and political life of the Prime Minister.

Reported by: Vanshika Punera
1/7:

Born on September 17, 1950, in Vadnagar, a small town in Gujarat. Modi's father, Damodardas Mulchand Modi, ran a tea stall while his mother, Heeraben, was a homemaker.

/ Image: X/@modiarchive

2/7:

Modi's political journey began as a pracharak (campaigner) for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), in 1972, the ideological parent of the BJP. He worked full-time for the organisation.

/ Image: BJP official website

3/7:

He joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 1987 and quickly rose through the ranks due to his sharp strategising and efficient organising abilities.

/ Image: X/modiarchive

4/7:

Modi was appointed the Chief Minister of Gujarat in October 2001, following a devastating earthquake in Bhuj.

/ Image: BJP official website

5/7:

PM Modi's image when he was young and dressed up. 

/ Image: X/modiarchive

6/7:

On September 22, 2007, as the then Chief Minister of Gujarat, Narendra Modi honoured Sunita Williams for her record-breaking 195-day space mission aboard the International Space Station.

/ Image: X/modiarchive

7/7: Few photos capture PM Modi and former President of India Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam together — this is one of them. / Image: X/modiarchive

Published By : Shubham Verma

Published On: 16 September 2025 at 18:55 IST

