PM Modi's 75th Birthday Special: Take a Look at Some Rare and Unseen Photos of Narendra Modi

Born on September 17, 1950, in Vadnagar, a small town in Gujarat. Modi's father, Damodardas Mulchand Modi, ran a tea stall while his mother, Heeraben, was a homemaker.

Modi's political journey began as a pracharak (campaigner) for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), in 1972, the ideological parent of the BJP. He worked full-time for the organisation.

He joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 1987 and quickly rose through the ranks due to his sharp strategising and efficient organising abilities.

Modi was appointed the Chief Minister of Gujarat in October 2001, following a devastating earthquake in Bhuj.

PM Modi's image when he was young and dressed up.

On September 22, 2007, as the then Chief Minister of Gujarat, Narendra Modi honoured Sunita Williams for her record-breaking 195-day space mission aboard the International Space Station.

Few photos capture PM Modi and former President of India Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam together — this is one of them.