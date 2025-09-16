Updated 16 September 2025 at 18:55 IST
PM Modi's 75th Birthday Special: Take a Look at Some Rare and Unseen Photos of Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is turning a year older tomorrow, and admirers across the nation celebrate not just his leadership but also his journey from humble beginnings to becoming one of the world’s most influential leaders. Check out these rare and unseen photographs, which offer a glimpse into the personal and political life of the Prime Minister.
Born on September 17, 1950, in Vadnagar, a small town in Gujarat. Modi's father, Damodardas Mulchand Modi, ran a tea stall while his mother, Heeraben, was a homemaker./ Image: X/@modiarchive
Modi's political journey began as a pracharak (campaigner) for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), in 1972, the ideological parent of the BJP. He worked full-time for the organisation./ Image: BJP official website
He joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 1987 and quickly rose through the ranks due to his sharp strategising and efficient organising abilities./ Image: X/modiarchive
Modi was appointed the Chief Minister of Gujarat in October 2001, following a devastating earthquake in Bhuj./ Image: BJP official website
PM Modi's image when he was young and dressed up./ Image: X/modiarchive
On September 22, 2007, as the then Chief Minister of Gujarat, Narendra Modi honoured Sunita Williams for her record-breaking 195-day space mission aboard the International Space Station./ Image: X/modiarchive
7/7: Few photos capture PM Modi and former President of India Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam together — this is one of them. / Image: X/modiarchive
