PM Modi’s 2025 In Pictures: From Global Diplomacy To People’s Moments And Operation Sindoor Triumph - A Year Reflecting India’s Spirit
From Operation Sindoor to heartfelt moments with people, to historic acts of civilisational pride like the Dhwajarohan Utsav in Ayodhya, the year reflected India’s soul in motion. PM Modi’s journey spanned sacred temples, border regions, major infrastructure milestones and people-centric programmes.
PM Modi caresses a calf at 7, LKM, in New Delhi. Image: Namo App
PM Modi with the women of Bhuj who rebuilt the airbase within 72 hours during the 1971 war under Pakistani attack.. Image: Namo App
Beyond protocol! The Crown Prince of Jordan, Al-Hussein Bin Abdullah II, drives PM Modi to the Jordan Museum in Amman, Jordan. Image: Namo App
PM Modi chairs a crucial meeting attended by Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval, CDS General Anil Chauhan, Chiefs of the armed forces, at 7, LKM during operation Sindoor.Image: Namo App
The famous gamcha moment! PM Modi addresses from the BJP HQ after the BJP’s sweeping victory in the Bihar Assembly polls. Image: Namo App
PM Modi and CM Nitish Kumar wave at an enthusiastic crowd at the inauguration of Aunta-Simaria Bridge in Begusarai, Bihar. Image: Namo App
PM Modi takes a holy dip at Triveni Sangam during Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Image: Namo App
PM Modi during his visit to snow-clad Sonamarg, Jammu and Kashmir. Image: Namo App
100 years of RSS & their self-service to the nation! PM Modi releases a specially designed commemorative postage stamp and coin on the occasion in New Delhi. Image: Namo App
Moments from ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025’! PM Modi interacts with a group of students at Sunder Nursery in New Delhi. Image: Namo App
PM Modi’s lovely banter with the Vice President of the US, Mr. JD Vance’s children at his residence, in 7LKM. Image: Namo App
PM Modi addresses the Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago. Image: Namo App
HM the Sultan of Oman confers upon PM Modi the Order of Oman (First Class) in Muscat. Image: Namo App
PM Modi interacts with the President of the French Republic, Mr. Emmanuel Macron, en route to Marseille. Image: Namo App
PM Modi with UK PM Keir Starmer, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Image: Namo App
PM Modi reviews the under-construction Bullet Train Station in Surat, Gujarat. Image: Namo App
A day in the wild! PM Modi visits Gir National Park on the occasion of World Wildlife Day in Gujarat. Image: Namo App
One with the winners! PM Modi strikes a pose with the Indian Women's Cricket Team Players on their World Cup win at 7, LKM, in New Delhi. Image: Namo App
A very sweet picture indeed! PM Modi interacts with the Indian Women’s Blind Cricket Team Players at 7 LKM, in New Delhi. Image: Namo App
