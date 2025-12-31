Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
  • News /
  • Galleries /
  • India /
  • PM Modi’s 2025 In Pictures: From Global Diplomacy To People’s Moments And Operation Sindoor Triumph - A Year Reflecting India’s Spirit
PM Modi’s 2025 In Pictures: From Global Diplomacy To People’s Moments And Operation Sindoor Triumph - A Year Reflecting India’s Spirit

Updated 31 December 2025 at 11:59 IST

PM Modi’s 2025 In Pictures: From Global Diplomacy To People’s Moments And Operation Sindoor Triumph - A Year Reflecting India’s Spirit

From Operation Sindoor to heartfelt moments with people, to historic acts of civilisational pride like the Dhwajarohan Utsav in Ayodhya, the year reflected India’s soul in motion. PM Modi’s journey spanned sacred temples, border regions, major infrastructure milestones and people-centric programmes.

Namya Kapur
Follow : Google News Icon  
camera icon
1/19
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

PM Modi caresses a calf at 7, LKM, in New Delhi. Image: Namo App

camera icon
2/19
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

PM Modi with the women of Bhuj who rebuilt the airbase within 72 hours during the 1971 war under Pakistani attack.. Image: Namo App

Advertisement
camera icon
3/19
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Beyond protocol! The Crown Prince of Jordan, Al-Hussein Bin Abdullah II, drives PM Modi to the Jordan Museum in Amman, Jordan. Image: Namo App

camera icon
4/19
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

PM Modi chairs a crucial meeting attended by Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval, CDS General Anil Chauhan, Chiefs of the armed forces, at 7, LKM during operation Sindoor.

Image: Namo App

Advertisement
camera icon
5/19
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The famous gamcha moment! PM Modi addresses from the BJP HQ after the BJP’s sweeping victory in the Bihar Assembly polls. Image: Namo App

camera icon
6/19
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

PM Modi and CM Nitish Kumar wave at an enthusiastic crowd at the inauguration of Aunta-Simaria Bridge in Begusarai, Bihar. Image: Namo App

camera icon
7/19
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

PM Modi takes a holy dip at Triveni Sangam during Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Image: Namo App

camera icon
8/19
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

PM Modi during his visit to snow-clad Sonamarg, Jammu and Kashmir. Image: Namo App

camera icon
9/19
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

100 years of RSS & their self-service to the nation! PM Modi releases a specially designed commemorative postage stamp and coin on the occasion in New Delhi. Image: Namo App

camera icon
10/19
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Moments from ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025’! PM Modi interacts with a group of students at Sunder Nursery in New Delhi. Image: Namo App

camera icon
11/19
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

PM Modi’s lovely banter with the Vice President of the US, Mr. JD Vance’s children at his residence, in 7LKM. Image: Namo App

camera icon
12/19
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

PM Modi addresses the Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago. Image: Namo App

camera icon
13/19
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

HM the Sultan of Oman confers upon PM Modi the Order of Oman (First Class) in Muscat. Image: Namo App

camera icon
14/19
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

PM Modi interacts with the President of the French Republic, Mr. Emmanuel Macron, en route to Marseille. Image: Namo App

camera icon
15/19
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

PM Modi with UK PM Keir Starmer, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Image: Namo App

camera icon
16/19
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

PM Modi reviews the under-construction Bullet Train Station in Surat, Gujarat. Image: Namo App

camera icon
17/19
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

A day in the wild! PM Modi visits Gir National Park on the occasion of World Wildlife Day in Gujarat. Image: Namo App

camera icon
18/19
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

One with the winners! PM Modi strikes a pose with the Indian Women's Cricket Team Players on their World Cup win at 7, LKM, in New Delhi. Image: Namo App

camera icon
19/19
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

A very sweet picture indeed! PM Modi interacts with the Indian Women’s Blind Cricket Team Players at 7 LKM, in New Delhi. Image: Namo App

Published By : Namya Kapur

Published On: 31 December 2025 at 11:59 IST