PM Modi’s 2025 In Pictures: From Global Diplomacy To People’s Moments And Operation Sindoor Triumph - A Year Reflecting India’s Spirit

1/19 | |

PM Modi caresses a calf at 7, LKM, in New Delhi. Image: Namo App

2/19 | |

PM Modi with the women of Bhuj who rebuilt the airbase within 72 hours during the 1971 war under Pakistani attack.. Image: Namo App

3/19 | |

Beyond protocol! The Crown Prince of Jordan, Al-Hussein Bin Abdullah II, drives PM Modi to the Jordan Museum in Amman, Jordan. Image: Namo App

4/19 | |

PM Modi chairs a crucial meeting attended by Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval, CDS General Anil Chauhan, Chiefs of the armed forces, at 7, LKM during operation Sindoor.

Image: Namo App

5/19 | |

The famous gamcha moment! PM Modi addresses from the BJP HQ after the BJP’s sweeping victory in the Bihar Assembly polls. Image: Namo App

6/19 | |

PM Modi and CM Nitish Kumar wave at an enthusiastic crowd at the inauguration of Aunta-Simaria Bridge in Begusarai, Bihar. Image: Namo App

7/19 | |

PM Modi takes a holy dip at Triveni Sangam during Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Image: Namo App

8/19 | |

PM Modi during his visit to snow-clad Sonamarg, Jammu and Kashmir. Image: Namo App

9/19 | |

100 years of RSS & their self-service to the nation! PM Modi releases a specially designed commemorative postage stamp and coin on the occasion in New Delhi. Image: Namo App

10/19 | |

Moments from ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025’! PM Modi interacts with a group of students at Sunder Nursery in New Delhi. Image: Namo App

11/19 | |

PM Modi’s lovely banter with the Vice President of the US, Mr. JD Vance’s children at his residence, in 7LKM. Image: Namo App

12/19 | |

PM Modi addresses the Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago. Image: Namo App

13/19 | |

HM the Sultan of Oman confers upon PM Modi the Order of Oman (First Class) in Muscat. Image: Namo App

14/19 | |

PM Modi interacts with the President of the French Republic, Mr. Emmanuel Macron, en route to Marseille. Image: Namo App

15/19 | |

PM Modi with UK PM Keir Starmer, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Image: Namo App

16/19 | |

PM Modi reviews the under-construction Bullet Train Station in Surat, Gujarat. Image: Namo App

17/19 | |

A day in the wild! PM Modi visits Gir National Park on the occasion of World Wildlife Day in Gujarat. Image: Namo App

18/19 | |

One with the winners! PM Modi strikes a pose with the Indian Women's Cricket Team Players on their World Cup win at 7, LKM, in New Delhi. Image: Namo App

19/19 | |

A very sweet picture indeed! PM Modi interacts with the Indian Women’s Blind Cricket Team Players at 7 LKM, in New Delhi. Image: Namo App