Updated 29 October 2025 at 15:48 IST
President Murmu Poses with IAF’s First Female Rafale Pilot Shivangi Singh, Busts Pakistan’s Propaganda
President Droupadi Murmu posed with IAF’s first woman Rafale pilot, Sqn Leader Shivangi Singh, at Ambala Air Base, silencing Pakistan’s propaganda. Read the full story of India’s trailblazing fighter pilot and more at republicworld.com
President Droupadi Murmu gives a thumbs-up from the Rafale jet.Image: X
Rafale jet soars into the sky with President Droupadi Murmu.Image: X
President Droupadi Murmu poses with the Rafale Jet.Image: X
President Droupadi Murmu poses with the IAF officers following her Rafale sortie.
President Droupadi Murmu poses with IAF pilot Shivangi Singh at the Ambala Air Base.Image: X
President Murmu at Ambala Air Base.Image: X
Shivangi Singh receiving her Qualified Flying Instructor (QFI) badge during the Valedictory Ceremony of the 159th Qualified Flying Instructor Course (QFIC).Image: X
