President Murmu Poses with IAF’s First Female Rafale Pilot Shivangi Singh, Busts Pakistan’s Propaganda

President Droupadi Murmu gives a thumbs-up from the Rafale jet.

Image: X

Rafale jet soars into the sky with President Droupadi Murmu.

Image: X

President Droupadi Murmu poses with the Rafale Jet.

Image: X

President Droupadi Murmu poses with the IAF officers following her Rafale sortie.



Image: X

President Droupadi Murmu poses with IAF pilot Shivangi Singh at the Ambala Air Base.

Image: X

President Murmu at Ambala Air Base.

Image: X

Shivangi Singh receiving her Qualified Flying Instructor (QFI) badge during the Valedictory Ceremony of the 159th Qualified Flying Instructor Course (QFIC).

Image: X