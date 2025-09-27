Republic World
Surat Bullet Train Station To Feature Cutting-Edge Comfort And Enhanced Connectivity

Updated 27 September 2025 at 13:49 IST

Surat is set to witness a major boost in growth and connectivity with the upcoming Bullet Train station. The station has been thoughtfully designed with a strong focus on passenger comfort and convenience.

Reported by: Asian News International
1/6:

India's first 508 km long Bullet Train corridor is being constructed between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Out of 508 km, 323 km of viaduct and 399 km of pier work have been completed
 

/ Image: ANI

2/6:

Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, along with Member of Parliament (Surat), Mukesh Dalal, visited the under-construction Surat Bullet Train station and inspected the track installation works. 

/ Image: ANI

3/6:

The station has been thoughtfully designed with a strong focus on passenger comfort and is equipped with modern passenger amenities like a waiting lounge, nursery, restrooms, retail outlets, etc. 

/ Image: ANI

4/6:

The station blends comfort with sustainability, integrating features of the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) like rainwater harvesting, low-flow sanitary fixtures, eco-friendly paints, etc.  

/ Image: ANI

5/6:

Ashiwini Vaishnav witnessed the installation of first turnout for the track works. For the first time in India, track turnouts are being installed for trains designed to run at a speed of 320 kmph.

/ Image: ANI

6/6:

Track works, including the construction of the RC track bed and the installation of the temporary track, have been completed at the station.

/ Image: ANI

Published By : Namya Kapur

Published On: 27 September 2025 at 13:49 IST

