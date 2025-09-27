Surat Bullet Train Station To Feature Cutting-Edge Comfort And Enhanced Connectivity

1/6:

India's first 508 km long Bullet Train corridor is being constructed between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Out of 508 km, 323 km of viaduct and 399 km of pier work have been completed



/ Image: ANI

Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, along with Member of Parliament (Surat), Mukesh Dalal, visited the under-construction Surat Bullet Train station and inspected the track installation works.

/ Image: ANI

The station has been thoughtfully designed with a strong focus on passenger comfort and is equipped with modern passenger amenities like a waiting lounge, nursery, restrooms, retail outlets, etc.

/ Image: ANI

The station blends comfort with sustainability, integrating features of the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) like rainwater harvesting, low-flow sanitary fixtures, eco-friendly paints, etc.

/ Image: ANI

Ashiwini Vaishnav witnessed the installation of first turnout for the track works. For the first time in India, track turnouts are being installed for trains designed to run at a speed of 320 kmph.

/ Image: ANI

Track works, including the construction of the RC track bed and the installation of the temporary track, have been completed at the station.

/ Image: ANI