WATCH | PM Modi Leads Swabhiman Parv at Somnath, Marking a Millennium of Resilience

PM Modi at the Somnath Temple complex, walking along the red carpet with folded hands in a gesture of reverence. The illuminated temple structure stands prominently in the background.

Image: Republic

PM Modi holding a ceremonial trident during a ritual at the Somnath Temple, symbolising devotion and reverence toward Lord Shiva, seen participating in temple rituals as part of the Somnath.

Image: Republic

A drone formation depicting Lord Shiva holding a trident illuminates the night sky during the Somnath Swabhiman Parv celebrations, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks on.

Image: Republic

PM Modi watching a spectacular drone show at Somnath during the Swabhiman Parv celebrations in Gujarat. The night sky comes alive as hundreds of drones form a towering image of the Shiva Lingam.

Image: Republic

PM Modi observed drone display depicting intricate celestial patterns resembling a cosmic arrangement of planets. Reflecting deep connection between spirituality and the universe.

Image: Republic

PM Narendra Modi watched fireworks during the Somnath Swabhiman Parv celebrations in Gujarat, marking 1,000 years since the first recorded attack on the historic Somnath Temple.

Image: Republic

PM Narendra Modi receives a tilak on his forehead during rituals at the Somnath Temple as part of the Swabhiman Parv celebrations in Gujarat.

Image: Republic