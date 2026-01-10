Updated 11 January 2026 at 00:07 IST
WATCH | PM Modi Leads Swabhiman Parv at Somnath, Marking a Millennium of Resilience
PM Narendra Modi visited Gujarat’s Somnath Temple during the Swabhiman Parv, marking 1,000 years since the first attack and 75 years of reconstruction. He offered prayers, joined Omkar mantra chanting, witnessed a special drone show and shared moments from the historic visit.
PM Modi at the Somnath Temple complex, walking along the red carpet with folded hands in a gesture of reverence. The illuminated temple structure stands prominently in the background.Image: Republic
PM Modi holding a ceremonial trident during a ritual at the Somnath Temple, symbolising devotion and reverence toward Lord Shiva, seen participating in temple rituals as part of the Somnath.Image: Republic
A drone formation depicting Lord Shiva holding a trident illuminates the night sky during the Somnath Swabhiman Parv celebrations, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks on.Image: Republic
PM Modi watching a spectacular drone show at Somnath during the Swabhiman Parv celebrations in Gujarat. The night sky comes alive as hundreds of drones form a towering image of the Shiva Lingam.Image: Republic
PM Modi observed drone display depicting intricate celestial patterns resembling a cosmic arrangement of planets. Reflecting deep connection between spirituality and the universe.Image: Republic
PM Narendra Modi watched fireworks during the Somnath Swabhiman Parv celebrations in Gujarat, marking 1,000 years since the first recorded attack on the historic Somnath Temple.Image: Republic
PM Narendra Modi receives a tilak on his forehead during rituals at the Somnath Temple as part of the Swabhiman Parv celebrations in Gujarat.Image: Republic
