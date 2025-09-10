Updated 10 September 2025 at 22:31 IST
5 Amazing Beauty Benefits Of Rice
Apart from nutritional value, rice offers multiple beauty benefits, especially through rice water. Know more details here.
The starch and nutrients present in rice water help to fortify and stabilise the skin's natural barrier./ Image: Pinterest
Rice water helps to brighten the skin and even out tone, it also acts as a natural astringent to reduce oil and tighten pores.
Rice water has astringent properties that help to control excess oil production and minimise the appearance of pores.
Due to its anti-inflammatory qualities, rice water is an excellent remedy for calming irritated skin and redness on the face.
Rice water helps to lighten dark spots and hyperpigmentation, resulting in giving even skin complexion.
Rich in antioxidants and nutrients like amino acids, rice water helps to combat fine lines, wrinkles, and improve skin elasticity that helps to keep your skin loo youthful.
Rice water contains compounds that can suppress damage caused by UV radiation, helping to protect the epidermal barrier/ Image: Pinterest
