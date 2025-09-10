5 Amazing Beauty Benefits Of Rice

1/8:

Apart from nutritional value, rice offers multiple beauty benefits, especially through rice water.



/ Image: Pinterest

2/8:

The starch and nutrients present in rice water help to fortify and stabilise the skin's natural barrier.

/ Image: Pinterest

3/8:

Rice water helps to brighten the skin and even out tone, it also acts as a natural astringent to reduce oil and tighten pores.



/ Image: Pinterest

4/8:

Rice water has astringent properties that help to control excess oil production and minimise the appearance of pores.



/ Image: Pinterest

5/8:

Due to its anti-inflammatory qualities, rice water is an excellent remedy for calming irritated skin and redness on the face.



/ Image: Pinterest

6/8:

Rice water helps to lighten dark spots and hyperpigmentation, resulting in giving even skin complexion.



/ Image: Pinterest

7/8:

Rich in antioxidants and nutrients like amino acids, rice water helps to combat fine lines, wrinkles, and improve skin elasticity that helps to keep your skin loo youthful.



/ Image: Pinterest

8/8:

Rice water contains compounds that can suppress damage caused by UV radiation, helping to protect the epidermal barrier

/ Image: Pinterest