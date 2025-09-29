5 Dishes You Can Make With Kuttu Ka Atta During Navratri Fasting: Cheela, Paratha, Dhokla, Upma, Dosa

1/8:

Navratri is the most auspicious festival celebrated in Hinduism. Devotees during this festivity honour Maa Durga (the divine feminine energy) and her nine forms.

From cheelas to dosas, Kuttu ka atta adds variety and nutrition to your Navratri meals.



Here are the 5 delicious dishes you can make with kuttu ka atta this Navratri season:



Kuttu dosa: thin, crisp crepe served with vrat-friendly chutneys.



Kuttu upma: wholesome porridge-like dish with veggies and peanuts.



Kuttu dhokla: steamed snack made from yoghurt-kuttu batter.



Kuttu paratha: soft flatbread, often mixed with potato for binding.



Kuttu cheela: quick savoury pancakes with grated veggies.



