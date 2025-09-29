Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source
Advertisement
Representation of photo

Updated 29 September 2025 at 19:37 IST

5 Dishes You Can Make With Kuttu Ka Atta During Navratri Fasting: Cheela, Paratha, Dhokla, Upma, Dosa

Kuttu ka atta (buckwheat flour) is a fasting staple that can be turned into quick, wholesome dishes. Learn more details here.

Reported by: Nimakshi Chanotra
Follow : Google News Icon  
Advertisement
Expand icon Description of the pic

1/8:

Navratri is the most auspicious festival celebrated in Hinduism. Devotees during this festivity honour Maa Durga (the divine feminine energy) and her nine forms.

/ Image: Pexels

Expand icon Description of the pic

2/8:

From cheelas to dosas, Kuttu ka atta adds variety and nutrition to your Navratri meals. 
 

/ Image: Freepik

Expand icon Description of the pic

3/8:

Here are the 5 delicious dishes you can make with kuttu ka atta this Navratri season:
 

/ Image: FREEPIK

Expand icon Description of the pic

4/8:

Kuttu dosa: thin, crisp crepe served with vrat-friendly chutneys.
 

/ Image: Pinterest

Expand icon Description of the pic

5/8:

Kuttu upma: wholesome porridge-like dish with veggies and peanuts.
 

/ Image: Pinterest

Expand icon Description of the pic

6/8:

Kuttu dhokla: steamed snack made from yoghurt-kuttu batter.
 

/ Image: Pinterest

Expand icon Description of the pic

7/8:

Kuttu paratha: soft flatbread, often mixed with potato for binding.
 

/ Image: Pinterest

Expand icon Description of the pic

8/8:

Kuttu cheela: quick savoury pancakes with grated veggies.
 

/ Image: Pinterest

Published By : Nimakshi Chanotra

Published On: 29 September 2025 at 19:37 IST

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source