Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Winter Skincare Tips

Updated 4 November 2025 at 00:02 IST

5 Tips To Prevent Dry Skin This Winter Season

Cold and dry winters can make your skin flaky and dry. Here are some tips to help you prevent flakiness this season.

Khushi Srivastava
Follow : Google News Icon  
camera icon
1/5
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Washing your face, hands, or body removes the skin’s natural oils. As these oils retain moisture, it’s essential to restore them.

Image: Freepik

camera icon
2/5
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

With shorter winter days and limited sunlight, you might feel tempted to skip sunscreen in your morning routine.

Image: Freepik

Advertisement
camera icon
3/5
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Overnight treatments work effectively to restore and prevent dry skin. Emollients provide deep hydration and are often included in moisturising products.

Image: Freepik

camera icon
4/5
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

If your facial skin feels extra sensitive or irritated because of the dry winter air, it’s best to simplify your skincare routine for now.

Image: Freepik

Advertisement
camera icon
5/5
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

If your skin feels dry or flaky, opt for a gentle chemical exfoliant, such as AHAs or BHAs, instead of a physical scrub.

Image: Freepik

Published By : Khushi Srivastava

Published On: 4 November 2025 at 00:02 IST