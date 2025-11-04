Updated 4 November 2025 at 00:02 IST
5 Tips To Prevent Dry Skin This Winter Season
Cold and dry winters can make your skin flaky and dry. Here are some tips to help you prevent flakiness this season.
- Galleries
- 1 min read
Washing your face, hands, or body removes the skin’s natural oils. As these oils retain moisture, it’s essential to restore them.Image: Freepik
With shorter winter days and limited sunlight, you might feel tempted to skip sunscreen in your morning routine.Image: Freepik
Advertisement
Overnight treatments work effectively to restore and prevent dry skin. Emollients provide deep hydration and are often included in moisturising products.Image: Freepik
If your facial skin feels extra sensitive or irritated because of the dry winter air, it’s best to simplify your skincare routine for now.Image: Freepik
Advertisement
If your skin feels dry or flaky, opt for a gentle chemical exfoliant, such as AHAs or BHAs, instead of a physical scrub.Image: Freepik
Published By : Khushi Srivastava
Published On: 4 November 2025 at 00:02 IST