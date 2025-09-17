Updated 17 September 2025 at 19:56 IST
6 Indian Destinations To Visit Before Festive Period
From relaxing destinations like Varanasi to cultural sites like Rajasthan. Know about these top 6 places that you can visit before the festive season ends. Learn more details here.
From relaxing destinations like Varanasi to cultural sites like Rajasthan. Know about these top 6 places that you can visit before the festive season ends.
Known as the City of Lakes, Udaipur experiences mild rains and remains accessible and safe, offering a great mix of culture, history and beauty.
Lonavala is known for its waterfalls, lush green valleys and pleasant weather, which makes it a favourite for every travel enthusiast.
Kodaikanal is a peaceful gateway to travel this season. The cool climate, pine-covered hills, and misty lakes create a calm and refreshing atmosphere.
The region comes with powerful waterfalls and lush green hills, making it a top destination for monsoon travellers.
Famous for its iconic Taj Mahal, one of the "Seven Wonders Of The World", which comes with the historic Agra Fort.
Varanasi offers a deeply cultural and free-to-explore experience, which makes it an ideal place for those who are seeking spiritual immersion.
Published By : Nimakshi Chanotra
Published On: 17 September 2025 at 19:54 IST