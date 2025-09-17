Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source
Advertisement
Representation of photo

Updated 17 September 2025 at 19:56 IST

6 Indian Destinations To Visit Before Festive Period

From relaxing destinations like Varanasi to cultural sites like Rajasthan. Know about these top 6 places that you can visit before the festive season ends. Learn more details here.

Reported by: Nimakshi Chanotra
Follow : Google News Icon  
Advertisement
Expand icon Description of the pic

1/7:

From relaxing destinations like Varanasi to cultural sites like Rajasthan. Know about these top 6 places that you can visit before the festive season ends.

/ Image: Pinterest

Expand icon Description of the pic

2/7:

Known as the City of Lakes, Udaipur experiences mild rains and remains accessible and safe, offering a great mix of culture, history and beauty.

/ Image: Pinterest

Expand icon Description of the pic

3/7:

Lonavala is known for its waterfalls, lush green valleys and pleasant weather, which makes it a favourite for every travel enthusiast.

/ Image: Pinterest

Expand icon Description of the pic

4/7:

Kodaikanal is a peaceful gateway to travel this season. The cool climate, pine-covered hills, and misty lakes create a calm and refreshing atmosphere.

/ Image: Pinterest

Expand icon Description of the pic

5/7:

The region comes with powerful waterfalls and lush green hills, making it a top destination for monsoon travellers.

/ Image: Pinterest

Expand icon Description of the pic

6/7:

Famous for its iconic Taj Mahal, one of the “Seven Wonders Of The World”, which comes with the historic Agra Fort.

/ Image: Pinterest

Expand icon Description of the pic

7/7:

Varanasi offers a deeply cultural and free-to-explore experience, which makes it an ideal place for those who are seeking spiritual immersion.

/ Image: Pinterest

Published By : Nimakshi Chanotra

Published On: 17 September 2025 at 19:54 IST

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source