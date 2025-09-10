Republic World
Updated 10 September 2025 at 23:33 IST

6 Reasons Why You Should Include Makhana In Your Diet

Including Makhana in your diet offers multiple health benefits. It not only supports heart health but also improves your digestion with its high fibre content. Know more details here.

Reported by: Nimakshi Chanotra
1/8:

Makhana's low cholesterol and sodium content help regulate blood pressure, while its high magnesium content supports healthy heart function.
 

2/8:

Makhana's low cholesterol and sodium content help regulate blood pressure, while its high magnesium content supports healthy heart function.

3/8:

The high fibre content in makhana promotes smooth bowel movements and fosters beneficial gut bacteria.

4/8:

With a low glycemic index, makhana releases sugar slowly into the bloodstream, preventing sudden blood sugar spikes.

5/8:

Makhana contains antioxidants and amino acids that combat free radicals, reducing signs of ageing.

6/8:

Makhana is a great source of calcium and phosphorus, essential minerals for maintaining bone density and strength.

7/8:

Rich in fibre and protein, makhana keeps you feeling full for longer, aiding in appetite control.

Detoxification and Digestion

Published By : Nimakshi Chanotra

Published On: 10 September 2025 at 23:33 IST

