8 Fascinating Facts You Need to Know About Japan's Most Sacred Shrine That Is Completely Torn Down and Remade Every 20 Years

Ise Jingu has been rebuilt from scratch every 20 years for over 1,300 years.

The shrine’s rebuilding ritual is called Shikinen Sengū.

The inner shrine honors Amaterasu, the Shinto sun goddess.

Construction lasts about nine years and costs about $390 million.

The 125 shrine buildings and 1,500 objects are remade in every cycle.

Every rebuilding involves new generations learning ancient techniques.

33 ceremonies and festivals accompany each rebuilding, ending with a sacred ritual.

Amazingly, the shrine’s 1,300-year rebuilding tradition has been interrupted just two times—once during civil wars in the 15th-16th centuries and once following World War II.

