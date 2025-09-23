Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source
Advertisement
Japan's Shinto Shrine Revival

Updated 23 September 2025 at 15:52 IST

8 Fascinating Facts You Need to Know About Japan's Most Sacred Shrine That Is Completely Torn Down and Remade Every 20 Years

Discover 8 incredible facts about Ise Jingu, Japan's sacred shrine rebuilt every 20 years, exploring its rituals, history, and timeless renewal.

Reported by: Avipsha Sengupta
Follow : Google News Icon  
Advertisement
Expand icon Description of the pic

1/8:

Ise Jingu has been rebuilt from scratch every 20 years for over 1,300 years.

/ Image: AP

Expand icon Description of the pic

2/8:

The shrine’s rebuilding ritual is called Shikinen Sengū.

/ Image: AP

Expand icon Description of the pic

3/8:

The inner shrine honors Amaterasu, the Shinto sun goddess.

/ Image: AP

Expand icon Description of the pic

4/8:

Construction lasts about nine years and costs about $390 million.

/ Image: AP

Expand icon Description of the pic

5/8:

The 125 shrine buildings and 1,500 objects are remade in every cycle. 

/ Image: AP

Expand icon Description of the pic

6/8:

Every rebuilding involves new generations learning ancient techniques.

/ Image: AP

Expand icon Description of the pic

7/8:

33 ceremonies and festivals accompany each rebuilding, ending with a sacred ritual.

/ Image: AP

Expand icon Description of the pic

8/8:

Amazingly, the shrine’s 1,300-year rebuilding tradition has been interrupted just two times—once during civil wars in the 15th-16th centuries and once following World War II.

/ Image: AP

Published By : Avipsha Sengupta

Published On: 23 September 2025 at 15:39 IST

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source