8 Ways to Boost Your Body's Immunity Naturally
Several dietary and lifestyle changes may strengthen your body's natural defences and help you fight harmful pathogens, or disease-causing organisms.
Get enough sleep- According to Healthline, getting adequate rest may strengthen your natural immunity. Also, you may sleep more when sick to allow your immune system to better fight the illness.
Consume whole plant foods- Fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds and legumes are rich in nutrients and antioxidants that may give you an upper hand against harmful pathogens.
Add fermented food- Yoghurt, sauerkraut, kimchi, kefir, and natto are rich in beneficial bacteria called probiotics, which populate your digestive tract.
Limit added sugars- Curbing your sugar intake can decrease inflammation and aid weight loss, thus reducing your risk of chronic health conditions (type 2 diabetes and heart disease).
Light exercise- Yoga, stretching or running can boost the effectiveness of vaccines in people with compromised immune systems.
Stay hydrated- Drink enough fluid daily to stay hydrated.
You can manage your stress by meditation, exercise, journaling, yoga and other mindful practices.
