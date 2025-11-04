Republic World
Immunity Booster

Updated 4 November 2025 at 21:15 IST

8 Ways to Boost Your Body's Immunity Naturally

Several dietary and lifestyle changes may strengthen your body's natural defences and help you fight harmful pathogens, or disease-causing organisms.

Nimakshi Chanotra
Description of the pic

Image: Freepik

Get enough sleep- According to Healthline, getting adequate rest may strengthen your natural immunity. Also, you may sleep more when sick to allow your immune system to better fight the illness.
 

Image: Freepik

Consume whole plant foods- Fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds and legumes are rich in nutrients and antioxidants that may give you an upper hand against harmful pathogens.
 

Image: Freepik

Add fermented food- Yoghurt, sauerkraut, kimchi, kefir, and natto are rich in beneficial bacteria called probiotics, which populate your digestive tract.
 

Image: Freepik

Limit added sugars- Curbing your sugar intake can decrease inflammation and aid weight loss, thus reducing your risk of chronic health conditions (type 2 diabetes and heart disease).
 

Image: istock

Light exercise- Yoga, stretching or running can boost the effectiveness of vaccines in people with compromised immune systems.
 

Image: पतंजलि

Stay hydrated- Drink enough fluid daily to stay hydrated.
 

Image: Unsplash

You can manage your stress by meditation, exercise, journaling, yoga and other mindful practices.
 

Image: Freepik

Published By : Nimakshi Chanotra

Published On: 4 November 2025 at 21:15 IST