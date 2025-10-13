Updated 13 October 2025 at 20:54 IST
Aneet Padda's Debut LFW Look Is Your Perfect Diwali OOTD Inspiration
Siyaara actress Aneet Padda debut at Lakme Fashion Week, captivated audiences in a golden sequin saree-inspired gown by Tarun Tahiliani.
Aneet Padda walked the ramp last night for Indian designer Tarun Tahiliani during the grand finale show at the Lakme Fashion Week./ Image: Instagram
Aneet's golden seqyin ensemble for the ramp is a reimagined saree crafted through a modern couture lens./ Image: Instagram
The actor's dress is from Tarun Tahiliani's latest collection, 'Bejewelled'./ Image: Instagram
Her golden saree-inspired dress is crafted in metallic sequins that lend an ethereal texture and fluid movement./ Image: Instagram
Aneet's outfit is delicately embellished with Swarovski crystals, lending a seamless blend of Indian artistry and contemporary glamour./ Image: Instagram
The actor's ensemble featured a corseted bodice embellished with sequins on the sweetheart neckline, structured boning, and a sequin-embellished pallu draped around her shoulder./ Image: Instagram
Aneet paired the look with diamond-adorned bracelets and a statement ring./ Image: Instagram
Fans loved Aneet's debut on the ramp and showered her with love and compliments on her Instagram account./ Image: Instagram
Published By : Nimakshi Chanotra
Published On: 13 October 2025 at 20:53 IST