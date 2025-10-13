Republic World
Aneet Padda

Updated 13 October 2025 at 20:54 IST

Aneet Padda's Debut LFW Look Is Your Perfect Diwali OOTD Inspiration

Siyaara actress Aneet Padda debut at Lakme Fashion Week, captivated audiences in a golden sequin saree-inspired gown by Tarun Tahiliani.

Reported by: Nimakshi Chanotra
Expand icon Description of the pic

1/8:

Aneet Padda walked the ramp last night for Indian designer Tarun Tahiliani during the grand finale show at the Lakme Fashion Week.

/ Image: Instagram

Expand icon Description of the pic

2/8:

Aneet's golden seqyin ensemble for the ramp is a reimagined saree crafted through a modern couture lens.

/ Image: Instagram

Expand icon Description of the pic

3/8:

The actor's dress is from Tarun Tahiliani's latest collection, 'Bejewelled'.

/ Image: Instagram

Expand icon Description of the pic

4/8:

Her golden saree-inspired dress is crafted in metallic sequins that lend an ethereal texture and fluid movement.

/ Image: Instagram

Expand icon Description of the pic

5/8:

Aneet's outfit is delicately embellished with Swarovski crystals, lending a seamless blend of Indian artistry and contemporary glamour.

/ Image: Instagram

Expand icon Description of the pic

6/8:

The actor's ensemble featured a corseted bodice embellished with sequins on the sweetheart neckline, structured boning, and a sequin-embellished pallu draped around her shoulder.

/ Image: Instagram

Expand icon Description of the pic

7/8:

Aneet paired the look with diamond-adorned bracelets and a statement ring.

/ Image: Instagram

Expand icon Description of the pic

8/8:

Fans loved Aneet's debut on the ramp and showered her with love and compliments on her Instagram account.

/ Image: Instagram

Published By : Nimakshi Chanotra

Published On: 13 October 2025 at 20:53 IST

