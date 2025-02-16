sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ DOGE Cancels $21Mn Funding | NDLS Stampede Tragedy | Munich Security Conference | Pariksha Pe Charcha | Indian Deportees Land in Amritsar | Austria Stabbing Incident | Ranveer Allahbadia | Himanta Biswa Sarma | Champions Trophy 2025 | Maha Kumbh |
Chacoan peccary

Updated 23:44 IST, February 16th 2025

Animals That Were Rediscovered After Being Declared Extinct

In a remarkable achievement towards conservation efforts and the resilience of nature, several animal species have been rediscovered after being extinct.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Expand image icon Description of the image

1/7:

Coelacanth, believed extinct for 66 million years, was rediscovered in 1938 off South Africa's coast, earning it the title of a Lazarus Taxon, a species that reappears after being thought extinct.

/ Image: Freepik

Expand image icon Description of the image

2/7:

The Takahe, a large flightless bird believed extinct for decades, has made a remarkable comeback to New Zealand's South Island, reviving one of the world's rarest and most ancient species.

/ Image: Freepik

Expand image icon Description of the image

3/7:

The endangered Tiger Quoll, with only 14,000 remaining, faces severe threats from habitat loss, particularly the destruction of den sites in hollow logs, rocky crevices, and tree hollows.

/ Image: Freepik

Expand image icon Description of the image

4/7:

The ancient Singing Dog breed, believed to have originated in New Guinea over 5,000 years ago, was thought extinct in the wild until DNA evidence confirmed their presence in 2018.

/ Image: Freepik

Expand image icon Description of the image

5/7:

The European bison, nearly extinct with only 50 individuals in 1927, has made a remarkable recovery through reintroduction programs, with around 6,200 now living in the wild.

/ Image: Freepik

Expand image icon Description of the image

6/7:

The Chacoan peccary is endangered due to habitat loss and fragmentation caused by ranching, oil exploration, road construction, and uncontrolled hunting.

/ Image: Freepik

Expand image icon Description of the image

7/7:

The Spix's macaw, a critically endangered parrot, vanished from the wild in Brazil due to the illegal pet trade and habitat destruction.

/ Image: Freepik

Published 23:44 IST, February 16th 2025