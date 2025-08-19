Avneet Kaur Raises The Temperature With Her Glam Avatar In A Risqué Black Dress | See Pictures

Updated 19 August 2025 at 20:00 IST
1/9:
Avneet Kaur recently took to Instagram to show off her glam avatar in a stylish dress./ Image: Instagram
2/9:
The actress is known for her bold approach towards fashion and this number too lives up to her stylish image./ Image: Instagram
3/9:
Avneet Kaur's backless dress features a bold back with tie-up patterns that makes the dress look absolutely chic./ Image: Instagram
4/9:
Thr dress also featured rique cut-out that showed off her toned body./ Image: Instagram
5/9:
Avneet paired the dress with a simple yet glam keup that looked absolutely stunning./ Image: Instagram
6/9:
For her hairstyle too, Avneet kept it simple yet sleek with classy updo./ Image: Instagram
7/9:
A bejwelled sling bag from Prada added just the right amount of luxury touch to her look./ Image: Instagram
8/9:
Avneet started her career as a child artist with the TV show Dance India Dance Li'l Masters and then went on to star in several TV shows./ Image: Instagram
9/9:
Avneet Kaur was last seen in the movie Tiku Weds Sheru opposite Nawazuddin Siddique./ Image: Instagram
Published By : Avipsha Sengupta
Published On: 19 August 2025 at 20:00 IST