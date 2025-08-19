Avneet Kaur Raises The Temperature With Her Glam Avatar In A Risqué Black Dress | See Pictures

1/9:

Avneet Kaur recently took to Instagram to show off her glam avatar in a stylish dress.

/ Image: Instagram

2/9:

The actress is known for her bold approach towards fashion and this number too lives up to her stylish image.

/ Image: Instagram

3/9:

Avneet Kaur's backless dress features a bold back with tie-up patterns that makes the dress look absolutely chic.

/ Image: Instagram

4/9:

Thr dress also featured rique cut-out that showed off her toned body.

/ Image: Instagram

5/9:

Avneet paired the dress with a simple yet glam keup that looked absolutely stunning.

/ Image: Instagram

6/9:

For her hairstyle too, Avneet kept it simple yet sleek with classy updo.

/ Image: Instagram

7/9:

A bejwelled sling bag from Prada added just the right amount of luxury touch to her look.

/ Image: Instagram

8/9:

Avneet started her career as a child artist with the TV show Dance India Dance Li'l Masters and then went on to star in several TV shows.

/ Image: Instagram

9/9:

Avneet Kaur was last seen in the movie Tiku Weds Sheru opposite Nawazuddin Siddique.

/ Image: Instagram