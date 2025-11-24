Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir Glows In Full Glory As Preparations Peak For Majestic Saffron Flag Hoisting

1/7 | |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ayodhya on Tuesday to ceremonially hoist a saffron flag on the spire of the Ram Janmbhoomi Temple, marking the completion of its construction.

Image: X

2/7 | |

Amid this, the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple has been lit up like Diwali.

Image: X

3/7 | |

The sacred saffron flag will convey a message of dignity, unity, and cultural continuity, embodying the ideals of Ram Rajya, the PMO said.

Image: X

4/7 | |

The city is glowing with festive lights, decorative installations, and heightened security arrangements.

Image: X

5/7 | |

The ceremony marks yet another milestone for Ayodhya, which has witnessed a remarkable transformation since the construction of the Ram Temple began.

Image: X

6/7 | |

During his stay in Ayodhya, the prime minister will visit Saptmandir which houses temples related to Maharshi Vashishtha, Maharshi Vishwamitra, Maharshi Agastya, Maharshi Valmiki, and Mata Shabari.

Image: X

7/7 | |

This will be followed by a visit to Sheshavtar Mandir.

Image: X