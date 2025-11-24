Republic World
Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir Glows In Full Glory As Preparations Peak For Majestic Saffron Flag Hoisting

Updated 24 November 2025 at 22:55 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ayodhya on Tuesday to ceremonially hoist a saffron flag on the spire of the Ram Janmbhoomi Temple, marking the completion of its construction.

Amid this, the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple has been lit up like Diwali.

The sacred saffron flag will convey a message of dignity, unity, and cultural continuity, embodying the ideals of Ram Rajya, the PMO said.

The city is glowing with festive lights, decorative installations, and heightened security arrangements.

The ceremony marks yet another milestone for Ayodhya, which has witnessed a remarkable transformation since the construction of the Ram Temple began.

During his stay in Ayodhya, the prime minister will visit Saptmandir which houses temples related to Maharshi Vashishtha, Maharshi Vishwamitra, Maharshi Agastya, Maharshi Valmiki, and Mata Shabari.

This will be followed by a visit to Sheshavtar Mandir.

