Updated 24 November 2025 at 22:55 IST
Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir Glows In Full Glory As Preparations Peak For Majestic Saffron Flag Hoisting
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ayodhya on Tuesday to ceremonially hoist a saffron flag on the spire of the Ram Janmbhoomi Temple, marking the completion of its construction.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ayodhya on Tuesday to ceremonially hoist a saffron flag on the spire of the Ram Janmbhoomi Temple, marking the completion of its construction.Image: X
Amid this, the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple has been lit up like Diwali.Image: X
The sacred saffron flag will convey a message of dignity, unity, and cultural continuity, embodying the ideals of Ram Rajya, the PMO said.Image: X
The city is glowing with festive lights, decorative installations, and heightened security arrangements.Image: X
The ceremony marks yet another milestone for Ayodhya, which has witnessed a remarkable transformation since the construction of the Ram Temple began.Image: X
During his stay in Ayodhya, the prime minister will visit Saptmandir which houses temples related to Maharshi Vashishtha, Maharshi Vishwamitra, Maharshi Agastya, Maharshi Valmiki, and Mata Shabari.Image: X
This will be followed by a visit to Sheshavtar Mandir.Image: X
Published By : Khushi Srivastava
Published On: 24 November 2025 at 22:55 IST