Baljek To Kullu Manali, Know India's Smallest Airports

Gaggal Airport, also known as Kangra or Dharamshala Airport, is a small airport serving Kangra and Dharamshala, with regular flights to New Delhi and a passenger capacity of 100.

/ Image: Airport Authority of India

Kullu-Manali Airport, also known as Bhuntar Airport, is a small airport located in Bhuntar, Himachal Pradesh, serving the popular tourist destinations of Kullu and Manali.

/ Image: Airports Authority Of India

Lilabari Airport in Lakhimpur was inaugurated in 2003 by Union Civil Aviation Minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, following local MP Dr Ranee Narah's lobbying efforts..

/ Image: Airport Authority Of India

India's aviation industry has made significant progress in connecting remote areas, boasting over 400 airports, including lesser-known gems like Baljek Airport in Meghalaya.

/ Image: Airport Authority of India

Juhu Aerodrome, established in 1928, holds historic significance as India's first airport and the departure point of the country's inaugural scheduled mail flight piloted by J.R.D. Tata in 1932.

/ Image: Instagram

Umroi Airport, also known as Shillong Airport, is located 30 km from central Shillong, with the nearest railway station being Guwahati Railway station, 90 km away.

/ Image: Airport Authority of India

Agatti aerodrome airport, one of India's smallest airports, serves Lakshadweep with a short 1,129-meter runway, offering basic facilities and connecting to mainland India via Kochi and Bangalore.

/ Image: Lakshadweep.gov.in