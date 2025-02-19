Updated 23:43 IST, February 19th 2025
Baljek To Kullu Manali, Know India's Smallest Airports
India's smallest airports, such as Baljek Airport in Meghalaya, play a vital role in connecting remote areas to major cities, boosting tourism, and business.
- Galleries
- 1 min read
1/7:
Gaggal Airport, also known as Kangra or Dharamshala Airport, is a small airport serving Kangra and Dharamshala, with regular flights to New Delhi and a passenger capacity of 100./ Image: Airport Authority of India
2/7:
Kullu-Manali Airport, also known as Bhuntar Airport, is a small airport located in Bhuntar, Himachal Pradesh, serving the popular tourist destinations of Kullu and Manali./ Image: Airports Authority Of India
3/7:
Lilabari Airport in Lakhimpur was inaugurated in 2003 by Union Civil Aviation Minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, following local MP Dr Ranee Narah's lobbying efforts../ Image: Airport Authority Of India
4/7:
India's aviation industry has made significant progress in connecting remote areas, boasting over 400 airports, including lesser-known gems like Baljek Airport in Meghalaya./ Image: Airport Authority of India
5/7:
Juhu Aerodrome, established in 1928, holds historic significance as India's first airport and the departure point of the country's inaugural scheduled mail flight piloted by J.R.D. Tata in 1932./ Image: Instagram
6/7:
Umroi Airport, also known as Shillong Airport, is located 30 km from central Shillong, with the nearest railway station being Guwahati Railway station, 90 km away./ Image: Airport Authority of India
7/7:
Agatti aerodrome airport, one of India's smallest airports, serves Lakshadweep with a short 1,129-meter runway, offering basic facilities and connecting to mainland India via Kochi and Bangalore./ Image: Lakshadweep.gov.in
Published 23:43 IST, February 19th 2025