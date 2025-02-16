Updated 19:23 IST, February 16th 2025
Beautiful Marine Animals That Glow
Bioluminescence is produced by certain marine animals, such as fish, squid, and algae, to confuse predators, attract prey, or lure mates.
1/7:
Atolla wyvillei, or deep-sea jellyfish, is a rare, crimson-coloured species found in oceans worldwide, characterised by its distinctive trailing tentacle used for capturing prey./ Image: Freepik
2/7:
This Red Sea lanternfish features specialized light-producing organs, including photophores on its belly and a nasal light organ, allowing it to shine like a tiny, underwater headlights./ Image: Freepik
3/7:
The vampire squid, a gentle deep-sea scavenger, uses its lengthy feeding filaments to collect drifting debris and marine snow, thriving in the ocean's darkest depths./ Image: Freepik
4/7:
The comb jelly is an elegant, oval-shaped creature propelled through the water by eight rows of minuscule, comb-like plates that it rhythmically beats./ Image: Freepik
5/7:
Dinoflagellates are single-celled, eukaryotic organisms that are predominantly marine animals, with some found in freshwater habitats./ Image: Freepik
6/7:
Found in shallow Hawaiian waters, this Pacific Ocean native hides in sandy or muddy coastal areas near sea grass beds by day, camouflaging itself with stuck-on sand grains./ Image: Freepik
7/7:
The yellow-coated clusterwink, a small sea snail species native to New Zealand and southeastern Australia, is a rare example of a bioluminescent gastropod mollusc./ Image: Freepik
