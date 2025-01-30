Besan Sweets You Must Try

1/7:

Besan Ladoo or Besan ke Laddu is a popular Indian sweet made during festivals. These are round sweet balls made with gram flour, besan, powdered sugar and clarified butter (ghee).





To make traditional Indian magas, roast besan in ghee, cook with milk, add sugar and spices, set in a pan, and cut into square pieces after 6-8 hours or overnight.

Mohanthal is a traditional Indian sweet made from besan, ghee, and sugar, often flavored with spices and nuts, commonly served during festivals like Diwali and Janmashtami.

Mysore pak is a rich Indian sweet from Karnataka, made with generous amounts of ghee, sugar, gram flour, and cardamom, having a dense and buttery texture.

Soan Papdi is a sweet Indian dessert made from gram flour, ghee, and sugar, characterized by its flaky and crumbly texture, often flavored with cardamom.

Boondi Laddu is a sweet Indian dessert made from fried gram flour droplets soaked in sugar syrup, mixed with seeds and spices, forming a soft, smooth, and melt-in-the-mouth treat.

Besan ka Sheera is a sweet, nutty-flavored Indian beverage made with gram flour, ghee, milk, sugar, and spices like turmeric and cardamom.

