Best Homemade Face Packs For Dry Skin
Maintaining dry skin's health may sometimes feel like an uphill battle, but the right face packs can make all the difference.
Face packs not only provide deep moisturization but also lock it in, revealing a healthier, flawless complexion.
Here are 5 best homemade face packs for dry skin...
Aloe vera and cucumber juice face pack: Aloe vera is a powerhouse for dry skin, and cucumber has calming properties that help to soothe the skin thoroughly.
Banana face pack- This pack is rich in vitamins, potassium and acts as a natural moisturiser, rejuvenating dry and dull skin.
Papaya and honey face pack: This pack is rich in vitamins and antioxidants, making it a perfect choice for dry skin.
Rice flour face pack: This amazing pack gently exfoliates your skin with its grainy texture and removes dead cells and flakiness.
Saffron and milk face pack- Rich in antioxidants, lactic acid, this face pack restores the natural radiance of dry and dull skin.
