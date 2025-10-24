1/7 | |

Face packs not only provide deep moisturization but also lock it in, revealing a healthier, flawless complexion.



Image: Freepik

Here are 5 best homemade face packs for dry skin...



Image: Freepik

Aloe vera and cucumber juice face pack: Aloe vera is a powerhouse for dry skin, and cucumber has calming properties that help to soothe the skin thoroughly.



Image: Meta-AI

Banana face pack- This pack is rich in vitamins, potassium and acts as a natural moisturiser, rejuvenating dry and dull skin.



Image: Meta-AI

Papaya and honey face pack: This pack is rich in vitamins and antioxidants, making it a perfect choice for dry skin.



Image: Meta-AI

Rice flour face pack: This amazing pack gently exfoliates your skin with its grainy texture and removes dead cells and flakiness.



Image: Freepik

Saffron and milk face pack- Rich in antioxidants, lactic acid, this face pack restores the natural radiance of dry and dull skin.



Image: Freepik