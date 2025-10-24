Republic World
face packs

Updated 24 October 2025 at 19:54 IST

Best Homemade Face Packs For Dry Skin

Maintaining dry skin's health may sometimes feel like an uphill battle, but the right face packs can make all the difference.

Nimakshi Chanotra
Face packs not only provide deep moisturization but also lock it in, revealing a healthier, flawless complexion.
 

Image: Freepik

Here are 5 best homemade face packs for dry skin...
 

Image: Freepik

Aloe vera and cucumber juice face pack: Aloe vera is a powerhouse for dry skin, and cucumber has calming properties that help to soothe the skin thoroughly.
 

Image: Meta-AI

Banana face pack- This pack is rich in vitamins, potassium and acts as a natural moisturiser, rejuvenating dry and dull skin.
 

Image: Meta-AI

Papaya and honey face pack: This pack is rich in vitamins and antioxidants, making it a perfect choice for dry skin.
 

Image: Meta-AI

Rice flour face pack: This amazing pack gently exfoliates your skin with its grainy texture and removes dead cells and flakiness.
 

Image: Freepik

Saffron and milk face pack- Rich in antioxidants, lactic acid, this face pack restores the natural radiance of dry and dull skin.
 

Image: Freepik

Published By : Nimakshi Chanotra

Published On: 24 October 2025 at 19:54 IST